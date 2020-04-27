Club reportedly seek Newcastle man on a free, months after talks of £5m deal

Newcastle United’s Javier Manquillo is out of contract this summer.

According to Fanatik, Fenerbahce are looking to sign Newcastle United fullback Javier Manquillo this coming summer.

The Spaniard is out of contract with Newcastle with no new deal in sight.

Manquillo has been in and out of Newcastle’s first team this season. He has started 11 Premier League games, including the 1-0 win at Southampton prior to the Covid-19 suspension.

His decent form reportedly attracted interest in January.

According to the Northern Echo, fellow Premier League side West Ham United were putting plans in place over a £5 million January bid.

The Hammers have had problems at fullback all season and Manquillo could have provided a different option to Pablo Zabaleta and Ryan Fredericks.

Ultimately, the former Atletico Madrid man remained on Tyneside.

Now, the Magpies are in danger of losing him on a free transfer in the coming months and Fenerbahce are plotting to make a move.

Fanatik claim their priority is to have a new manager in place with former West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini a leading candidate. Then, they will move for Manquillo.

The 25-year-old has posted five assists in over 50 Premier League appearances for the Magpies since joining the club in the 2017/18 campaign.

Capable of playing both at right-back and left-back, Manquillo’s versatility could be missed at Newcastle.