Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

'Class, incredible': Some Leeds fans react to announcement

Shane Callaghan
Luke Ayling of Leeds passes the ball under pressure from Reiss Nelson of Arsenal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 06,...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Leeds United right-back has won Goal of the Season for Quest TV.

Leeds United's Luke Ayling applaud the fans after the match

Leeds United's Luke Ayling has won Goal of the Season So Far on Quest TV.

The Whites beat Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town 2-0 at Elland Road on March 7.

But the game might be remembered for a moment of magic from the Leeds defender, whose stunning volley from the edge of the box on three minutes gave Marcelo Bielsa's side an ideal start.

The former Arsenal product had been in a rich vein of goalscoring form prior to that, but that one will live long in his memory.

 

On Quest TV's Twitter page, they announced that some 28,000 people had voted for that goal, giving Ayling a massive 75 percent majority.

Here's how Leeds fans - who evidently voted in their thousands after jovial appeals from the player himself - reacted on Twitter.

This is a nice bit of positive news at an otherwise grim time for Leeds and most of Europe in general.

United were top of the Championship when their season was suspended due to the global health crisis - and they had a seven-point cushion in the automatic promotion places.

There's every chance that Leeds would've officially booked their Premier League return by now if not for the halted season.

Luke Ayling and Souleymane Doukara of Leeds United congratulate each other after the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday at Elland Road on February 25,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch