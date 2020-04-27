'Class, incredible': Some Leeds fans react to announcement

The Leeds United right-back has won Goal of the Season for Quest TV.

The Whites beat Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town 2-0 at Elland Road on March 7.

But the game might be remembered for a moment of magic from the Leeds defender, whose stunning volley from the edge of the box on three minutes gave Marcelo Bielsa's side an ideal start.

The former Arsenal product had been in a rich vein of goalscoring form prior to that, but that one will live long in his memory.

On Quest TV's Twitter page, they announced that some 28,000 people had voted for that goal, giving Ayling a massive 75 percent majority.

Here's how Leeds fans - who evidently voted in their thousands after jovial appeals from the player himself - reacted on Twitter.

Do you think quest ever get fed up of Leeds always dominating their polls? — rory (@1919rory) April 27, 2020

Incredible to think this was only last month. — Andy Brook (@andybrook1) April 27, 2020

Never realised before what a cracking cross by Jack — Art Vandelay (@artvandelay2015) April 27, 2020

Can't stop watching that goal, honestly think it is up there with the best goals I've seen at ER. — Richard Corrick (@RichardCorrick1) April 27, 2020

@lukeayling_8 can finally sleep , fantastic build up, super pick out and quality finish and celebration! — Gurj Sagoo (@judgeaknee) April 27, 2020

Standard — christian (@xtian1) April 27, 2020

I miss my Leeds — JT1919 (@JohnmjtJt1919) April 27, 2020

This is a nice bit of positive news at an otherwise grim time for Leeds and most of Europe in general.

United were top of the Championship when their season was suspended due to the global health crisis - and they had a seven-point cushion in the automatic promotion places.

There's every chance that Leeds would've officially booked their Premier League return by now if not for the halted season.