Chris Sutton snaps back at Rangers coach on Twitter over Celtic claim

Shane Callaghan
Scottish player Chris Sutton is congratulated by his teammates after scoring during group A Champion League match Lyon
Shane Callaghan
Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers have been second best to Celtic overall in recent years.

A general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Chris Sutton has responded to Michael Beale's claim that Celtic's win over Rangers in the League Cup earlier this season was the most one-sided final in history.

The Hoops beat Steven Gerrard's side 1-0 at Hampden Park for what was their 10th successive domestic trophy.

If not for Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster, who denied Alfredo Morelos from the penalty spot, then Rangers might have picked up their first trophy under Gerrard.

The Gers did go on to beat Neil Lennon's side at Parkhead later in the month and the Bhoys boss admitted while in Dubai that Gerrard had figured out how to play against his troops.

 

Rangers have come nowhere near beating Celtic in the Premiership title race since their return in 2016, and club legend Sutton has responded to comments by Beale - who's on Gerrard's coaching staff - by claiming that the winning margin between both Old Firm clubs in recent history has been the biggest in history.

The Parkhead club were 13 points clear of their Ibrox counterparts at the time of the season being suspended in Scotland.

A general view of Ibrox Stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

