Chris Sutton snaps back at Rangers coach on Twitter over Celtic claim

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers have been second best to Celtic overall in recent years.

Chris Sutton has responded to Michael Beale's claim that Celtic's win over Rangers in the League Cup earlier this season was the most one-sided final in history.

The Hoops beat Steven Gerrard's side 1-0 at Hampden Park for what was their 10th successive domestic trophy.

If not for Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster, who denied Alfredo Morelos from the penalty spot, then Rangers might have picked up their first trophy under Gerrard.

The Gers did go on to beat Neil Lennon's side at Parkhead later in the month and the Bhoys boss admitted while in Dubai that Gerrard had figured out how to play against his troops.

Rangers have come nowhere near beating Celtic in the Premiership title race since their return in 2016, and club legend Sutton has responded to comments by Beale - who's on Gerrard's coaching staff - by claiming that the winning margin between both Old Firm clubs in recent history has been the biggest in history.

The last two seasons have been one of the most one sided ‘maybe in history’... https://t.co/uKNYT2IJf0 — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) April 26, 2020

The Parkhead club were 13 points clear of their Ibrox counterparts at the time of the season being suspended in Scotland.