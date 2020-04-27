'Childish': Szczesny makes admission regarding Tottenham win

The ex-Arsenal goalkeeper isn't a popular figure among Tottenham Hotspur fans.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has expressed regret over his 'childish' behaviour following a win over Tottenham Hotspur back in 2014.

The Gunners won 1-0 at White Hart Lane six years ago and Szczesny instigated a post-match selfie on the pitch.

The Poland international has often taunted Tottenham fans on social media and in 2018 he maintained that it was a 'brilliant' idea to goad the White Hart Lane faithful on that occasion.

But speaking to an Arsenal podcast, the 30-year-old keeper has admitted that he would never do it again and revealed that Arsene Wenger wasn't happy with him.

He said: "I had one [situation] when he wasn't happy. It was the famous selfie at White Hart Lane. He wasn't exactly happy at that one. I'd never do it again. It was probably childish.

"There was no punishment whatsoever. I might not be accurate in the way I report this back to you but [he said] you never see Iker Casillas doing that, do you?"

Szczesny spent 11 years on the Gunners' books and joined Juventus in 2017.

Since leaving, the Pole has won two Serie A titles with the Italian giants, having also played regularly during a two-year loan with Roma.