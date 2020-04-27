Quick links

'Childish': Szczesny makes admission regarding Tottenham win

Juventus' goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny celebrates the victory after the Serie A match between Juventus and ACF Fiorentina at Allianz Stadium on February 2, 2020 i
The ex-Arsenal goalkeeper isn't a popular figure among Tottenham Hotspur fans.

(L-R) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Wojciech Szczesny celebrate the Arsenal victory after the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at White Hart Lane on March...

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has expressed regret over his 'childish' behaviour following a win over Tottenham Hotspur back in 2014.

The Gunners won 1-0 at White Hart Lane six years ago and Szczesny instigated a post-match selfie on the pitch.

The Poland international has often taunted Tottenham fans on social media and in 2018 he maintained that it was a 'brilliant' idea to goad the White Hart Lane faithful on that occasion.

But speaking to an Arsenal podcast, the 30-year-old keeper has admitted that he would never do it again and revealed that Arsene Wenger wasn't happy with him.

 

He said: "I had one [situation] when he wasn't happy. It was the famous selfie at White Hart Lane. He wasn't exactly happy at that one. I'd never do it again. It was probably childish.

"There was no punishment whatsoever. I might not be accurate in the way I report this back to you but [he said] you never see Iker Casillas doing that, do you?"

Szczesny spent 11 years on the Gunners' books and joined Juventus in 2017.

Since leaving, the Pole has won two Serie A titles with the Italian giants, having also played regularly during a two-year loan with Roma.

Tottenham fans mural before the game spelling out To Dare To Do during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Ajax at at the Tottenham Hotspur...

