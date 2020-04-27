'Caterpillar Clock Flower' riddle answer explained - how to solve the math puzzle

'Caterpillar Clock Flower' riddle is leaving many people scratching their heads. So, what's the answer?

Riddles and puzzles have become a massive hit during the quarantine period as people try to keep mentally active. 

Since there are another few weeks of lockdown, the nation is searching for different activities to do with their families and friends at home. 

If you fancy a new challenge, then the 'Caterpillar Clock Flower' riddle is definitely a good one to start with. But if the riddle leaves you scratching your head, then find out the answer down below.

'Caterpillar Clock Flower' riddle 

As the Twitter post shows above, you've got caterpillars, flowers and clocks in four different combinations.

Hint: Note that in some of the combinations the caterpillar has flowers on top of its head.

Answer: 'Caterpillar Clock Flower' riddle

  • The answer is 26. 

The first calculation is (5+2) + (5+2) + (5+2) = 21 (caterpillar is 5 as it has five dots and the flower is 2).

The second one is 6 (it's 6 o'clock) + 6 + (5+2) = 19, while the third one is 2 + 6 + (5+2) = 15.

Therefore, in the last calculation, the caterpillar is 6 (as it has 6 dots), two flowers are 4 (2+2) and the clock is 5 which comes to 26 altogether. 

Confused? So are we...

