'Caterpillar Clock Flower' riddle answer explained - how to solve the math puzzle

'Caterpillar Clock Flower' riddle is leaving many people scratching their heads. So, what's the answer?

Riddles and puzzles have become a massive hit during the quarantine period as people try to keep mentally active.

Since there are another few weeks of lockdown, the nation is searching for different activities to do with their families and friends at home.

If you fancy a new challenge, then the 'Caterpillar Clock Flower' riddle is definitely a good one to start with. But if the riddle leaves you scratching your head, then find out the answer down below.

MORE RIDDLES: Answer: A pregnant woman goes to the fridge riddle explained

IQ test for genius only answer, IQ test for genius only caterpillar clock flower answer is the latest math puzzle trending on Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp. https://t.co/UoWGDihK4x pic.twitter.com/eY0QTprFLh — GadgetGrasp (@GraspGadget) April 23, 2020

'Caterpillar Clock Flower' riddle

As the Twitter post shows above, you've got caterpillars, flowers and clocks in four different combinations.

Hint: Note that in some of the combinations the caterpillar has flowers on top of its head.

DON'T TRY THIS AT HOME: Here's what happens when you say 14 to Siri

Answer: 'Caterpillar Clock Flower' riddle

The answer is 26.

The first calculation is (5+2) + (5+2) + (5+2) = 21 (caterpillar is 5 as it has five dots and the flower is 2).

The second one is 6 (it's 6 o'clock) + 6 + (5+2) = 19, while the third one is 2 + 6 + (5+2) = 15.

Therefore, in the last calculation, the caterpillar is 6 (as it has 6 dots), two flowers are 4 (2+2) and the clock is 5 which comes to 26 altogether.

Confused? So are we...

i think yep 26 is the right answer, clock = 5, flowers= 2(2)=4 , caterpillar = 6, therefore (5x4)+ 6 = 26 — out of context (@fakeNWSL) April 23, 2020

Are you after more riddles?

If you want to challenge yourself further, why don't you have a go at more riddles?

Check out these below:

Name a fruit without the letter 'i' in it. Find out the answer here.

You enter a bedroom. There are 34 people. You kill 30. How many are in the bedroom? The answer is here.

I met a man on my way to St Ivory. He tipped his hat and drew his coat. I told you his name already. What's his name? Discover the mysterious man's name here.