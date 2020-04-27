'Brilliant and realistic': Some Newcastle fans react after hearing new owners want £44m star

Newcastle United reportedly want Real Betis ace Nabil Fekir.

Newcastle United's long-awaited takeover should go through soon, with the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund, Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers set to purchase the club.

A £300million deal is imminent, with Mike Ashley's 13-year spell at the club finally set to come to an end, and huge money should be available to the club.

Already, a host of big names have been linked with moves to St James' Park, with the likes of Edinson Cavani, Willian, Dries Mertens and Kalidou Koulibaly touted.

Now, Foot Mercato claim that Newcastle want Real Betis star Nabil Fekir, with a €50million (£44million) price tag believed to be on the Frenchman's head.

Fekir joined Betis from Lyon in a surprise move last summer, just one year since his dream move to Liverpool collapsed, and he has hit seven goals and six assists this season.

The 26-year-old is a skilful, technically-gifted attacking midfielder with a superb left foot, and he would be an ambitious start to the new era at St James' Park.

Newcastle fans have been taking to Twitter to react, with many believing that he would be a 'realistic' target for the new owners, much more so than Koulibaly.

Others think Fekir is 'a baller', 'brilliant', 'amazing' and a 'top player', with fans seemingly desperate to see him join the club in a big-money move this summer.

