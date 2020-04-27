Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

'Brilliant and realistic': Some Newcastle fans react after hearing new owners want £44m star

Olly Dawes
Newcastle United fans suport their team during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James Park on August 13, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United reportedly want Real Betis ace Nabil Fekir.

Nabil Fekir of Real Betis Sevilla during the La Liga Santander match between Real Betis Sevilla v Real Madrid at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on March 8, 2020 in Sevilla Spain

Newcastle United's long-awaited takeover should go through soon, with the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund, Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers set to purchase the club.

A £300million deal is imminent, with Mike Ashley's 13-year spell at the club finally set to come to an end, and huge money should be available to the club.

Already, a host of big names have been linked with moves to St James' Park, with the likes of Edinson Cavani, Willian, Dries Mertens and Kalidou Koulibaly touted.

 

Now, Foot Mercato claim that Newcastle want Real Betis star Nabil Fekir, with a €50million (£44million) price tag believed to be on the Frenchman's head.

Fekir joined Betis from Lyon in a surprise move last summer, just one year since his dream move to Liverpool collapsed, and he has hit seven goals and six assists this season.

The 26-year-old is a skilful, technically-gifted attacking midfielder with a superb left foot, and he would be an ambitious start to the new era at St James' Park.

Nabil Fekir of Real Betis Balompie runs with the ball as he is put under pressure by Thomas Lemar of Club Atletico de Madrid during the Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and Club...

Newcastle fans have been taking to Twitter to react, with many believing that he would be a 'realistic' target for the new owners, much more so than Koulibaly.

Others think Fekir is 'a baller', 'brilliant', 'amazing' and a 'top player', with fans seemingly desperate to see him join the club in a big-money move this summer.

Newcastle United fans suport their team during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James Park on August 13, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch