Blood season 2: How many episodes? Channel 5 series returns

Blood is back for season 2, but how many episodes are there?

Despite everything that is going on right now, it's still been an impressive year for TV fans.

We've seen a range of exciting projects reach us so far, from White House Farm to The Nest.

Fortunately, there are no signs of slowing as more great drama reaches screens, with the return of Blood on Channel 5 capturing our attention at the moment.

Written by Sophie Petzal, the series first arrived back in November 2018 and centred upon a woman who heads back to her hometown in the wake of her mother's death. She spent many years attempting to escape her past, but her return threatens to bring her progress tumbling down.

Although it's believed her mother suffered an accident, she isn't exactly convinced, expecting foul-play...

It's a terrific series, packed with great performances, twists and turns. Now, it's back!

Blood season 2: How many episodes?

Blood season 2 is comprised of five episodes in total, as highlighted by the Evening Standard.

The season commences with the first episode on Monday, April 27th 2020 at 9 pm over on Channel 5.

Rather than airing weekly, episodes are then set to arrive daily, with the last airing on Friday, May 1st 2020. However, the earlier source notes that the finale will essentially be two combined episodes, making it feature-length.

It will air from 9 pm until 10.55 pm.

Has Blood season 3 been confirmed?

No, Blood season 3 has not been confirmed.

However, considering the phenomenal response to the first season, hopes are rather high.

The overall viewing figures will likely be considered closely before any decision is made in terms of pressing on ahead. However, due to the current lockdown, it's not worth expecting quick results. Film and television production has been greatly affected by COVID-19 and filming for shows is essentially at a standstill.

That being said, we're sure audiences will still be keen for more despite a lengthy absence.

