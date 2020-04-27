Agent has update on player’s future amid Everton speculation

Everton have been linked with Luis Alberto of Lazio.

Luis Alberto’s agent has told Calciomercato.it that an agreement will be reached with Lazio over a new contract, amid reported interest from Everton.

According to Corriere della Sera, Everton are interested in signing the former Liverpool player from Lazio in the summer transfer window.

However, it seems that 27-year-old - who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a winger - is happy to sign a new deal with the Italian club.

Agent Alvaro Torres of You First Sports told Calciomercato.it, as translated by Football Italia: “We are very much in sync in the conversations we are having between You First Sports Italia and the club, who are well aware of how Luis has improved and the fact he is making the difference. We’re at an advanced stage and I am certain the agreement will arrive soon.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Luis Alberto has scored four goals and provided 12 assists in 25 Serie A matches for Lazio so far this season.

The Spain international made two starts and two substitute appearances in the Europa League for the Italian club this campaign, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Football in England and Italy is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Meanwhile, Yannick Bolasie’s agent has said that the Everton-owned winger has offers.

The former Crystal Palace winger joined Sporting Lisbon on loan from the Toffees in the summer of 2019.

Bolasie’s agent, Jwtiar Khalid Rahman, told Record: “We’ve received good offers. Time will bring us better ones.”