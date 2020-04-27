£7m player claims Celtic ‘deserve’ title ahead of Steven Gerrard’s Rangers

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind Neil Lennon’s Celtic in the table.

Celtic defender Christopher Jullien has told The Scotsman that his side deserve to win the title ahead of Steven Gerrard’s Rangers.

Rangers are as many as 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in second place in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment.

However, the Gers have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm derby games left to be played this campaign.

Jullien - who joined Celtic from Toulouse in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Scottish Sun to be worth £7 million - believes that he and his teammates deserve to win the title this season.

Jullien told The Scotsman: “We were on a great run, playing very good football. The league stopped just before the game against Rangers and we felt so good. We couldn’t wait to play that game.

“But if the decision is to finish the league and crown us champions then we deserve it. I want to finish the games. But we are 13 points clear and we have shown our strength all through the season. Every time we have had a bad moment we have come back stronger.

“But although football is so important in our lives, it is not the most important thing. Whenever I call family or friends we speak about whether everyone is safe and well. When you think about what you used to do – go into the city, go for a walk with family, have a nice meal. It is difficult to think about. We just pray everything is going to be fine.”

Controversial stance?

The Scottish Premiership is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

While Celtic are likely to win the championship if and when it gets back underway, Rangers could argue that they could win their game in hand and the two Old Firm derbies and put Neil Lennon’s side under pressure.

However, given the severity of the global health crisis and the economic uncertainty, the football authorities in Scotland should start looking at the option of calling the season soon.