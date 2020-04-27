Quick links

£7m PL star shares what he's been told about Celtic Park

Stuart Armstrong(L) and Nathan Redmond during a Southampton FC training session at the Staplewood Campus on November 2, 2018 in Southampton, England.
Stuart Armstrong left Celtic to join Southampton back in 2018.

Stuart Armstrong of Southampton during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Burnley FC at St Mary's Stadium on August 12, 2018 in Southampton, United Kingdom.

Stuart Armstrong has told the Daily Record that players across Europe regularly rave about the atmosphere at Celtic to him.

Armstrong spent three years at Celtic between 2015 and 2018, so he knows how noisy things can get at Parkhead.

And Armstrong admits that leaving Celtic to join Southampton was a very difficult decision two years ago.

“It was very exciting but I don’t think I realised just how big the club is, what it means to fans, the passion, the noise of the stadium,” Armstrong said.

 

“I’ve got friends who play for European clubs who say the atmosphere at Celtic Park is still the best they’ve experienced.

“The decision to leave was a tough one but if I didn’t pursue my dream to reach the Premier League then I’d have regretted it.”

Since leaving Celtic for £7 million (Glasgow Evening Times) Armstrong has only had mixed success with Southampton.

Stuart Armstrong of Southampton during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Southampton, United Kingdom.

The Scottish international has made 57 appearances for the Saints and scored on seven occasions.

When in a Celtic shirt Armstrong found the back of the net far more regularly, with the attacking midfielder showing a great goalscoring touch.

Armstrong scored 28 goals in his three years with the Bhoys, and was an important player throughout his time in Glasgow.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

