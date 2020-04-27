£7m PL star shares what he's been told about Celtic Park

Stuart Armstrong left Celtic to join Southampton back in 2018.

Stuart Armstrong has told the Daily Record that players across Europe regularly rave about the atmosphere at Celtic to him.

Armstrong spent three years at Celtic between 2015 and 2018, so he knows how noisy things can get at Parkhead.

And Armstrong admits that leaving Celtic to join Southampton was a very difficult decision two years ago.

“It was very exciting but I don’t think I realised just how big the club is, what it means to fans, the passion, the noise of the stadium,” Armstrong said.

“I’ve got friends who play for European clubs who say the atmosphere at Celtic Park is still the best they’ve experienced.

“The decision to leave was a tough one but if I didn’t pursue my dream to reach the Premier League then I’d have regretted it.”

Since leaving Celtic for £7 million (Glasgow Evening Times) Armstrong has only had mixed success with Southampton.

The Scottish international has made 57 appearances for the Saints and scored on seven occasions.

When in a Celtic shirt Armstrong found the back of the net far more regularly, with the attacking midfielder showing a great goalscoring touch.

Armstrong scored 28 goals in his three years with the Bhoys, and was an important player throughout his time in Glasgow.