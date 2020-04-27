£5m Newcastle United player names the club where he wants to retire

DeAndre Yedlin joined Newcastle United in 2016.

Newcastle United right-back DeAndre Yedlin has said that he plans to return to the Seattle Sounders in the future, as quoted on MLSSoccer.com.

Yedlin started his professional club football career at the Sounders before moving to Tottenham Hotspur in 2015.

The 26-year-old USA international defender moved to Newcastle in the summer of 2016 for a transfer fee reported by The Daily Mail to be worth £5 million.

The right-back has said that he plans to return to the Sounders before he ends his career.

MLSSoccer.com quotes Yedlin as saying about returning to the Sounders: “One-hundred percent. That’s been my plan all along, to hopefully finish where I started.

“I think that would make for a pretty good career. I remember when I left, [head coach Brian Schmetzer] told me, ‘You’re welcome back at any time.’ So, I’m [going to] hold him to that."

Stats

According to WhoScored, Yedlin has made eight starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for Newcastle so far this season, scoring one goal in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the American made 28 starts and one substitute appearance in the league for the Magpies, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Newcastle are unlikely to get relegated to the Championship at the end of the season and are also in the FA Cup.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.