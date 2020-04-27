£50m star says that he absolutely loves Arsenal

Quick links

Wojciech Szczesny, goalkeeper of Juventus, in action during the Serie A match between Juventus and Spal on October 25, 2017 in Turin, Italy.
Arsenal offloaded Wojciech Szczesny back in 2017, and he has gone on to develop into a brilliant player.

Wojciech Szczesny of Juventus in action during the Serie A match between Juventus and Genoa CFC on January 22, 2018 in Turin, Italy.

Wojciech Szczesny has admitted to arsenal.com that he still loves the club.

Szczesny grew up supporting Arsenal, and represented the club for 11 years between 2006 and 2017.

The Polish international is now playing for Juventus in Italy, where he has established a reputation for himself as one of the finest stoppers in Serie A.

But Szczesny says that he still misses Arsenal, as the Gunners are the club that he truly loves.

 

“I miss playing at the Emirates. I think that was something special for me, the quality of the pitch, the fans, the big nights in a north London derby,” Szczesny said.

"The emotions were quite different because whatever you do in your career, and some of us have gone on to make great things and have made a great career whereas some have maybe made a step back, there's nothing like playing for the club that you love. The emotion of that is something special.

"That's why I was always jealous and why my dream was always to follow the Gerrards and the Scholes, the Tottis of this world. I think it's just beautiful that you can play your whole career for one club and just appreciate that emotion of going out to the pitch and having that extra little bit.

Wojciech Szczesny of Juventus during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus at Wembley Stadium on March 7, 2018 in London, United...

“Your heart rate is a little bit higher because you know it means that little bit more to you than to the others. That was just really beautiful.”

It has arguably been proven that Arsenal made an error letting Szczesny go in 2017 now.

The Poland international has developed into a fine stopper, and is now worth £50 million according to Calcio Mercato.

Arsenal do have a fine goalkeeper of their own in Bernd Leno currently, but they may not have needed to sign him if they had shown a bit more faith in Szczesny while he was at the club.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

