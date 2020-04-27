£50m star says he was 'scared' when playing against Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur took on Juventus in 2018, when Wojciech Szczesny was playing in goal.

Arsenal fan Wojciech Szczesny has admitted to the Gunners’ official website that he was scared when taking on Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League two years ago.

Spurs met Juve in the knockout stages of the 2017/18 campaign, and they were the better side for much of the contest.

However, two goals from Juve in three minutes turned the tie on its head.

Szczesny has already admitted that he still loves beating Spurs, even though he is no longer at Arsenal.

But he was fearful that the Lilywhites were going to knock his side out on that occasion.

"I was quite scared because they were very good that night,” the £50 million stopper (Calcio Mercato) said.

“We just managed to knock them out. In the future, don't worry - I'll make sure nothing goes past me if we have to play against them.

"Hold on, hold on, Harry Kane did score against me from the halfway line in a friendly this year, so... I was being friendly to him basically!”

The fear at Tottenham is that it could now be a while before they take on the likes of Juventus again.

Spurs have badly struggled this season, and do not look likely to be playing Champions League football against next term.

There are now serious questions being asked of Tottenham’s squad, and concerns are rising that without serious investment they could fall further behind the top four in the coming years.