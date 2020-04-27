Quick links

£50m star says he was 'scared' when playing against Tottenham

John Verrall
Wojciech Szczesny of Juventus in action during the Serie A match between Juventus and Genoa CFC on January 22, 2018 in Turin, Italy.
Tottenham Hotspur took on Juventus in 2018, when Wojciech Szczesny was playing in goal.

Wojciech Szczesny goalkeeper of Juventus looks during the Serie A match between Juventus and Cagliari Calcio at Allianz Stadium on August 19, 2017 in Turin, Italy.

Arsenal fan Wojciech Szczesny has admitted to the Gunners’ official website that he was scared when taking on Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League two years ago.

Spurs met Juve in the knockout stages of the 2017/18 campaign, and they were the better side for much of the contest.

However, two goals from Juve in three minutes turned the tie on its head.

 

Szczesny has already admitted that he still loves beating Spurs, even though he is no longer at Arsenal.

But he was fearful that the Lilywhites were going to knock his side out on that occasion.

"I was quite scared because they were very good that night,” the £50 million stopper (Calcio Mercato) said.

“We just managed to knock them out. In the future, don't worry - I'll make sure nothing goes past me if we have to play against them.

Juventus' goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny celebrates the victory after the Serie A match between Juventus and ACF Fiorentina at Allianz Stadium on February 2, 2020 i

"Hold on, hold on, Harry Kane did score against me from the halfway line in a friendly this year, so... I was being friendly to him basically!”

The fear at Tottenham is that it could now be a while before they take on the likes of Juventus again.

Spurs have badly struggled this season, and do not look likely to be playing Champions League football against next term.

There are now serious questions being asked of Tottenham’s squad, and concerns are rising that without serious investment they could fall further behind the top four in the coming years.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

