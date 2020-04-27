£15m Leeds star can't show 'true attributes' under Bielsa

The Leeds United winger hasn't had a great loan spell at Elland Road.

Barry Douglas has suggested that it's difficult for Helder Costa to show his 'true attributes' in the style of play that Marcelo Bielsa likes at Leeds United.

Leeds signed the Wolves winger on a season-long loan last summer, with an obligation to pay £15 million for him once the agreement ends [The Daily Mail].

And given what the Whites have reportedly committed to paying for him, he hasn't shown that much in his first season at Elland Road.

The Portugal international, who won the Championship alongside Douglas for Wolves a few years ago, has only managed three goals and three assists 37 league appearances under Bielsa this season.

And the Scotland international has intimated that the winger has struggled to unleash his best qualities within the style that Bielsa employs.

He told BBC West Yorkshire Sport: "He's been brilliant since he come in. It's a different style of play that he's used to playing before.

"The way we play, it's very intense and maybe he doesn't get to show his true attributes just because the style of play."

If we're honest, it has been an underwhelming season for Costa - and it's a big worry.

It's a concern because if Leeds do win Premier League promotion, and that was certainly a likely scenario prior to the season being suspended, then it's going to be much harder for him next term.

The standard in the top flight is much higher than the Championship, and if Costa struggles now then is he going to be any better in the Premier League?