£120k-a-week star now most likely to end up signing for Arsenal, journalist claims

Willian of Chelsea in action during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 03, 2020 in London, England.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is thought to be eyeing up a move for Willian this summer.

Arsenal are winning the race to sign Willian, according to ESPN journalist Jorge Nicola on Youtube.

Arsenal are thought to be in competition to sign Willian on a free transfer when his contract at Chelsea expires.

The Brazilian is very much in demand, as he could be one of the best value for money signings on offer in the coming months.

 

And it seems that Arsenal are pushing hard to land the 31-year-old.

“Arsenal are a little ahead today, but everything is still open,” said Nicola.

The journalist claims that Arsenal would be prepared to offer Willian a three-year deal, which would offer him security for the years ahead.

Chelsea have not been prepared to offer Willian such a long-term deal, which is one of the reasons behind his impending departure.

If Willian was to join Arsenal he could offer Mikel Arteta’s side more depth in attacking areas.

Although Willian, who is on a £120,000-a-week contract (Spotrac), is reaching the twilight of his career he has proven he can still make an impact at the top level this season, after netting five goals and claiming five assists in the Premier League.

