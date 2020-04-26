Who narrates Coronavirus, Explained on Netflix? J.K. Simmons is no stranger to voice over work

Explained is back on Netflix for a special mini-series on the current coronavirus pandemic but just who is narrating the series?

Netflix and Vox's Explained series has been a huge hit since it arrived in 2018.

The initial batch of episodes has been followed by not only a second season but several special episodes and standalone series.

The idea behind Explained is that in short 25-minute episodes, we are given a fascinating chunk of knowledge on a certain topic.

In season 2 of Explained, which arrived in Autumn 2019, one of the 10 episodes was based on The Next Pandemic and now, in April 2020, that one episode has been expanded upon into its own mini-series to bring it up to date for the coronavirus pandemic we're currently living through.

The new three-episode mini-series titled Coronavirus, Explained delves further into the current pandemic, offering information and guidance to viewers on what is likely to happen next.

Guiding viewers through the episode is a narrator who will sound familiar to many viewers but just who is the narrator of Coronavirus, Explained?

WHERE IT ALL STARTED: Netflix warned us about The Next Pandemic months ago

Coronavirus, Explained on Netflix

The first of three episodes of Coronavirus, Explained arrived on Netflix on April 26th.

The mini-series expands on the original The Next Pandemic episode and updates information to make it more relevant to the current coronavirus pandemic we're currently enduring.

The second and third episodes of Coronavirus, Explained are expected to arrive during the summer, although a release date has not yet been confirmed.

Who narrates Coronavirus, Explained on Netflix?

The narrator of Coronavirus, Explained is J.K. Simmons.

The 65-year-old American actor also provided the voice-over for Explained's The Next Pandemic episode and is just one of several recognisable figures to lend their talents to the series.

The Oscar-winning Simmons effortlessly guides us through a tricky topic in Coronavirus, Explained and no doubt leaves viewers more knowledgable than beforehand.

J.K. Simmons: Films and TV

Aside from his voice-over work on The Next Pandemic, J.K. Simmons is best known for a host of acting roles and has 200 acting credits to his name according to IMDb.

Simmons is arguably most recognised for his work as J. Jonah Jameson in Sam Rami's Spider-Man trilogy while the 65-year-old actor earned the most success when he starred as an over-aggressive music teacher in Whiplash.

Episode 1 of Coronavirus, Explained is available to stream now on Netflix after releasing on April 26th while episodes 2 and 3 are expected to follow in the summer.