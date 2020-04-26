ITV: Van Der Valk episode 1 cast - Meet guest stars Stephanie Leonidas, Vineeta Rishi and Arian Nik

Van Der Valk is back on ITV after a break of almost 30 years but who is appearing in the 2020 remake?

ITV has long been the go-to source for captivating crime drama series and from April 26th, there's a returning name in the TV schedule.

Van der Valk detective drama series that has been on and off ITV several times over the past few decades.

The original run of the series aired from 1972 until 1992 and now, in 2020 a modern iteration is hitting our screens.

The series primarily follows Piet Van der Valk and his colleagues in the Amsterdam police force and, as this is a murder mystery series of sorts, we can expect a host of guest stars to appear throughout the series.

As episode 1 approaches, we take a look at the cast and guest stars of Van der Valk's opening episode.

Van der Valk on ITV

ITV's 2020 adaptation of Van der Valk gets underway at 8pm on April 26th.

Episode 1 introduces us to Piet Van der Valk in the 21st century as he and his tight-knit team of crime fighters are tasked with investigating the murders of two seemingly unrelated individuals.

As elections loom, could the disappearance of a student activist prove to be the missing link between the two murders?

Episode 1 cast

As ever with a murder mystery detective drama, Van der Valk contains a cast of main characters as well as a host of guest stars that come and go throughout the series.

Main cast

Mark Warren as Piet Van der Valk

Maimie McCoy as Lucienne Hassell

Elliot Barnes Worrell as Job Cloovers

Luke Allen-Gale as Brad De Vries

Darrell D'Silva as Hendrik Davis

Emma Fielding as Julia Dahlman

Guest stars

Stephanie Leonidas as Eva Meisner

Vineeta Rishi as Therese Ramecker

Reinout Bussemaker as Ed De Klerk

Daniel Lapaine as Paul Oosterhuis

Frances Grey as Claudia Oosterhuis

Danny Westerweel as Dave Smit

Arian Nik as Kalari Ramecker

Victor Low as Manus Bakker

Hylke Van Sprundel as Tim Brouwer

Kees Boot as Bartel Peters

Meet episode 1's guest stars

The three guest star cast members being placed under the spotlight here are Stephnie Leonidas, Vineeta Rishi and Arian Nik.

Stephanie Leonidas as Eva Meisner

When we meet her in episode 1, Eva works in both an Amsterdam coffee shop and a local art gallery. She's certainly not struggling for money as we see that she's hosting a lavish fancy dress party at her canal-side home.

Stephanie Leonidas is no stranger to murder mysteries and even appeared in series 7 of ITV's Endeavour. On top of that, the 36-year-old actress also has credits in Snatch, American Gothic and the TV series, Defiance.

Vineeta Rishi as Therese Ramecker

Therese Ramecker is the mother of the missing student activist.

She is played in episode 1 by Vineeta Rishi who, again, is experienced in the world of crime dramas and boasts appearances in Line of Duty, Collateral as well as the rom-com Boy Meets Girl and the BBC medical drama Doctors where she has appeared in over 170 episodes.

Arian Nik as Kalari Ramecker

Kalari Ramecker is the aforementioned student activist who is reported missing.

Arian Nik takes on the role and is the least experienced actor in our guest star spotlight with just six roles to his name according to IMDb. Despite this, however, his acting appearances have come in some big-name productions including Killing Eve, Ackley Bridge, The Bay and Disney's upcoming film, Artemis Fowl.

ITV's Van der Valk gets underway at 8pm on Sunday, April 26th and the three-episode series is expected to continue weekly until May 10th.