'Unreal if that happens': Some Liverpool fans react after hearing Klopp wants free agent signed

Liverpool have been linked with Napoli attacker Dries Mertens.

Liverpool have a famed front three in Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, but they certainly need some support moving forward.

The Reds have a lack of depth in attack, and really need to find one or two players who can play a role in the Liverpool squad, coming in when needed.

The likes of Timo Werner and Milot Rashica have been linked with moves to Liverpool, but it's now a free agent being touted for a switch to Merseyside.

Tuttomercatoweb claim that Liverpool want Napoli attacker Dries Mertens, and are willing to sign him on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer.

Chelsea and Inter Milan were battling it out for Mertens, but have now been joined by Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp allegedly registers his interest in the Belgian.

At almost 33, Mertens doesn't exactly fit the bill as a Liverpool signing, but he has hit 12 goals and six assists this season, and his versatility to play all attacking positions will be appealing.

On a free transfer, Liverpool could do a lot worse, and fans have been reacting on Twitter to the news, with some a little unsure, branding him a 'pointless signing' and too old for the Reds.

Others think it would be 'unreal' to see Mertens sign for Liverpool, branding him 'quality' and 'class' whilst believing he would be a better signing than fellow free agent Willian.

I love Mertens but can’t see us signing a 32-year-old on big wages - not sure if he’d be keen to a squad player either.



Think either staying at Napoli or moving to Chelsea seem more likely. — Laurie (@LFC_Laurie) April 25, 2020

I mean I’d take him over Willian — Dan (@Ifcdan) April 25, 2020

Yeees mertens over Willian — Shqipo (@Shqipo23456) April 25, 2020

Now he is a player I would have. Quality — JP (@JP_wes) April 25, 2020

Well this I'm open too.. Since shaqiri might be leaving.. He would be a massive upgrade.. Can slot into our front 3 with ease — R I C K B E L L A M Y (@MrBig_Bones) April 25, 2020

May be 32 but would be class off the bench. Our fans keep forgetting how good free agents are. I’d have him any day — LP (@peerso2001) April 25, 2020

Be a great signing — Danny Rose (@DannyRo92406221) April 25, 2020

Milner kind of deal. I will like him for free though — Gabriel Zenith (@ZenithGabriel) April 25, 2020

Unreal if that happens. Carlo would love it on the other side of the river. — Sem סאם (@Semakassa) April 25, 2020