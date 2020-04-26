Quick links

'Unreal if that happens': Some Liverpool fans react after hearing Klopp wants free agent signed

Liverpool fans hold scarves ahead of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on December 10, 2017 in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool have been linked with Napoli attacker Dries Mertens.

Dries Mertens of SSC Napoli celebrates scoring first goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between Napoli and Barcelona at Stadio San Paolo, Naples, Italy on 25 February...

Liverpool have a famed front three in Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, but they certainly need some support moving forward.

The Reds have a lack of depth in attack, and really need to find one or two players who can play a role in the Liverpool squad, coming in when needed.

The likes of Timo Werner and Milot Rashica have been linked with moves to Liverpool, but it's now a free agent being touted for a switch to Merseyside.

 

Tuttomercatoweb claim that Liverpool want Napoli attacker Dries Mertens, and are willing to sign him on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer.

Chelsea and Inter Milan were battling it out for Mertens, but have now been joined by Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp allegedly registers his interest in the Belgian.

At almost 33, Mertens doesn't exactly fit the bill as a Liverpool signing, but he has hit 12 goals and six assists this season, and his versatility to play all attacking positions will be appealing.

Dejection of Dries Mertens of Napoli after a missed goal during the football Serie A match Us Sassuolo v SSC Napoli at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy on December 22, 2019

On a free transfer, Liverpool could do a lot worse, and fans have been reacting on Twitter to the news, with some a little unsure, branding him a 'pointless signing' and too old for the Reds.

Others think it would be 'unreal' to see Mertens sign for Liverpool, branding him 'quality' and 'class' whilst believing he would be a better signing than fellow free agent Willian.

