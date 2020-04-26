Tottenham reportedly want 'extraordinary' talent tipped to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Fabio Silva.

Sporting director Manuel Fernandes believes reported Tottenham Hotspur target Fabio Silva is comparable with Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, Mundo Deportivo report.

Spurs have been linked with a move for the Porto youngster.

According to Calciomercato, Tottenham are one of a few top clubs tracking the 17-year-old who has made his Porto debut and netted three first-team goals already.

Sporting director Manuel Fernanes witnessed the rise of Cristiano Ronaldo and he believes Silva has made a similar impact at Porto.

“When Cristiano Ronaldo was 17, he was a spearhead for Sporting's youth. I saw him doing things like I am now seeing from a kid at FC Porto's youth, Fábio Silva. He's going to be a hell of a player. In a few years he will be extraordinary,” Fernandes is quoted as saying.

Cristiano Ronaldo came through the Sporting ranks before having incredible success at Manchester United, Real Madrid and now Juventus.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is widely regarded as one of the best players ever and his goal scoring record at all levels illustrates his immense talent.

Porto, meanwhile, have high hopes for Silva. According to Goal, the Portuguese youngster has a £105 million release clause in his contract.

Tottenham’s best hope of closing the gap on Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester City is to buy the best youngsters in the world and develop them in North London.

Spurs can’t compete financially for the world’s current best players.

Silva is a potential generational player. During the current global crisis, it’s unlikely any club will meet his full release clause while Porto may feel pressure to sell for a lesser fee.