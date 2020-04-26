Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want ‘one of the most underrated players in the world’

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Rakitic is not guaranteed a place in the Barcelona starting lineup anymore and could reportedly leave the Spanish club at the end of the season.

According to Transfermarkt.co.uk, the 32-year-old Croatia international midfielder is out of contract at the Blaugrana in the summer of 2021.

 

The former Sevilla star has been on the books of Barcelona since 2011 and was described by Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho as “one of the most underrated players in the world” on beIN SPORTS in March 2019.

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

Rakitic is a very classy player who would make Tottenham a much better team in the middle of the park.

The Croatian may be 32 years of age, but he still has a fair few years left in him at the top level.

Football in England and Spain is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it remains to be seen when the summer transfer window opens.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

