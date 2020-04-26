'Time to say goodbye': Spurs fans want Mourinho to sell Comolli signing

Is Danny Rose on borrowed time at Tottenham Hotspur? Some fans reckon so.

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter aren't expecting to see Danny Rose play for the club again.

Rose joined Newcastle United on a half-season loan in January after falling out of favour under Spurs boss Jose Mourinho.

The 29-year-old is contracted to Tottenham until the summer of 2021, meaning that he was due back in North London in June of this year.

But Lilywhites supporters believe that Rose - who joined the club in 2007 during Damien Comolli's reign as Director of Football - is on borrowed time either way.

Here's what they're saying on Twitter about the England left-back.

If we're honest, Tottenham can't afford to get complacent here.

Japhet Tanganga, the player who inadvertently led to Rose being loaned out after taking his place in Mourinho's plans, is out of contract with the club this summer.

And it goes without saying that Spurs might not be in a position to sell Rose unless they sort Tanganga's contract situation out - and fast.

The longer it goes without him putting pen to paper, the higher the risk of losing him on a Bosman.