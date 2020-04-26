Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

'Time to say goodbye': Spurs fans want Mourinho to sell Comolli signing

Shane Callaghan
Erik Lamela of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with teammates Danny Rose, Harry Kane and Lucas Moura after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Brighton &...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Is Danny Rose on borrowed time at Tottenham Hotspur? Some fans reckon so.

Danny Rose of Newcastle United control ball during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United at Selhurst Park on February 22, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter aren't expecting to see Danny Rose play for the club again.

Rose joined Newcastle United on a half-season loan in January after falling out of favour under Spurs boss Jose Mourinho.

The 29-year-old is contracted to Tottenham until the summer of 2021, meaning that he was due back in North London in June of this year.

But Lilywhites supporters believe that Rose - who joined the club in 2007 during Damien Comolli's reign as Director of Football - is on borrowed time either way.

 

Here's what they're saying on Twitter about the England left-back.

If we're honest, Tottenham can't afford to get complacent here.

Japhet Tanganga, the player who inadvertently led to Rose being loaned out after taking his place in Mourinho's plans, is out of contract with the club this summer.

And it goes without saying that Spurs might not be in a position to sell Rose unless they sort Tanganga's contract situation out - and fast.

The longer it goes without him putting pen to paper, the higher the risk of losing him on a Bosman.

Danny Rose of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United at Selhurst Park, London on Saturday 22nd February 2020.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch