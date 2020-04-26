'Tempting', 'Dreadful': Some Spurs fans react after hearing swap deal they've been offered

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly being offered Samuel Umtiti and Nelson Semedo for Tanguy Ndombele.

According to Sky Sports, Barcelona have offered Tottenham Hotspur a swap deal; Samuel Umtiti and Nelson Semedo in exchange for Tanguy Ndombele.

Spurs shattered their transfer record last summer to sign Ndombele from Lyon, with Mauricio Pochettino believing he was the ideal replacement for Mousa Dembele.

Whilst Ndombele made a strong start with a debut Premier League goal against Aston Villa, the Frenchman has largely been a disappointment for Tottenham this season.

Ndombele has only ever really shown flashes of his quality rather than the full package, and his fitness issues have been troubling him throughout the season.

Jose Mourinho has dished out some harsh truths to Ndombele, urging him to pick up his fitness and his form, as he's simply not contributing enough to Tottenham.

That has resulted in rumours linking Ndombele with a move away from Spurs, and Sky now claim that Barcelona are offering Umtiti and Semedo in a straight swap for the midfielder.

Umtiti was once a top centre back but has been injury-prone of late, whilst Semedo could offer competition for Serge Aurier at right back, giving Mourinho another attack-minded, speedy right back to work with.

Tottenham fans have been taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, with some believing that the offer is 'tempting', telling Tottenham to 'jump on it', 'get it done' and 'do it immediately'.

Others think that the offer is 'dreadful', as Umtiti is too injury-prone and Semedo isn't a big enough upgrade on Aurier, branding the offer a 'bad deal' for Spurs.

