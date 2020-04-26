Quick links

Some Rangers fans react after hearing Ibrox player is leaving

Subhankar Mondal
(L-R) Greg Docherty of Rangers, Graham Dorrans of Rangers and Jason Holt of Rangers take a look around the pitch prior to the Scottish Cup Semi Final match between Rangers and Celtic at...
Jason Holt is out of contract at Ibrox club Glasgow Rangers this summer.

Dean Shiels and Jason Holt of Rangers celebrate as Rangers beat Dumbarton 1-0 to clinch the Scottish Championship title during the match between Glasgow Rangers FC and Dumbarton FC at...

Some Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to Jason Holt suggesting that he is leaving the Ibrox club this summer.

Holt is out of contract at Rangers at the end of May, and he has said that no new deal is in place.

The former Scotland Under-21 international midfielder, who joined St Johnstone on loan from the Gers in the summer of 2019, has added that he loved his time at Ibrox.

 

Holt told The Glasgow Evening Times: “I’ve not really heard much from Rangers to be honest, as I stand just now my contract is up at the end of May so as far as I am aware I will be leaving.”

The midfielder added: “I’ve absolutely loved my time at Rangers, obviously the first three years were great. I enjoyed it so much and had a great relationship with the supporters.

“There’s no better place to play your football and it was different class. I met some great people along the way, I absolutely loved it.”

Holt has been on the books of Rangers since 2015 and helped the Gers clinch promotion from the Scottish Championship to the Scottish Premiership.

The midfielder spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Fleetwood Town, and it seems that he does not feature in manager Steven Gerrard’s plans any longer.

John McGinn of Hibernian vies with Jason Holt of Rangers during the Scottish Championship match between Hibernian and Rangers at Easter Road on April 20, 2016 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Some Rangers fans have given their take on Holt’s comments about his future, and below are some of the best comments:

Meanwhile, Holt has said that Rangers defensive midfielder Ryan Jack could become the captain of the Gers in the future.

The Scotland international joined Rangers in 2017.

Holt told The Glasgow Evening Times about Jack: “He definitely has the attributes to be a captain one day. He’s had previous experience of being captain at Aberdeen and you can see he is a real leader within that team.”

Connor Goldson of Rangers celebrates with Ryan Jack of Rangers after he scores the only goal of the game during the Ladbrookes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

