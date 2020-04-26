Some Rangers fans react after hearing Ibrox player is leaving

Jason Holt is out of contract at Ibrox club Glasgow Rangers this summer.

Some Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to Jason Holt suggesting that he is leaving the Ibrox club this summer.

Holt is out of contract at Rangers at the end of May, and he has said that no new deal is in place.

Subscribe

The former Scotland Under-21 international midfielder, who joined St Johnstone on loan from the Gers in the summer of 2019, has added that he loved his time at Ibrox.

Holt told The Glasgow Evening Times: “I’ve not really heard much from Rangers to be honest, as I stand just now my contract is up at the end of May so as far as I am aware I will be leaving.”

The midfielder added: “I’ve absolutely loved my time at Rangers, obviously the first three years were great. I enjoyed it so much and had a great relationship with the supporters.

“There’s no better place to play your football and it was different class. I met some great people along the way, I absolutely loved it.”

Holt has been on the books of Rangers since 2015 and helped the Gers clinch promotion from the Scottish Championship to the Scottish Premiership.

The midfielder spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Fleetwood Town, and it seems that he does not feature in manager Steven Gerrard’s plans any longer.

Some Rangers fans have given their take on Holt’s comments about his future, and below are some of the best comments:

Forgot he was even still with us. Decent player at the time. — AG RFC (@AGRFC85) April 23, 2020

Done a job for us in the championship and will be remembered fondly by the majority of Bears! Best of luck to him! — Wallace (@Janeybear76) April 24, 2020

The player we needed to get us out of the Championship. A good guy. Wish him the best. — Ally (@reeking2265) April 23, 2020

I always thought he’s the type of midfield player we need , go & do the dirty work & win the ball. — Rangers (@Rangers79268606) April 23, 2020

He played his part getting us back to spfl and semifinal win over Celtic — Alex Jones (@jonesalex1690) April 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Holt has said that Rangers defensive midfielder Ryan Jack could become the captain of the Gers in the future.

The Scotland international joined Rangers in 2017.

Holt told The Glasgow Evening Times about Jack: “He definitely has the attributes to be a captain one day. He’s had previous experience of being captain at Aberdeen and you can see he is a real leader within that team.”