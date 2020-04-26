Quick links

Some fans react as their club linked with £7m Liverpool transfer

Loris Karius of Besiktas reacts after conceding his team's first goal scored by Willy Boly of Wolverhampton Wanderers (not pictured) during the UEFA Europa League group K match between...
Liverpool-owned goalkeeper Loris Karius has been linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Loris Karius of Liverpool looks on during the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool on May 26, 2018 in Kiev, Ukraine.

Some Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius.

According to Fanatik, Wolves are interested in signing Karius from Premier League rivals Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper is scheduled to return to the Reds after his loan spell at Besiktas at the end of the season.

The Guardian has claimed that the German is close to cancelling his loan deal at Besiktas due to dispute over unpaid wages.

 

The Daily Star has reported that Karius will turn down a £7 million move to Wolves, as he wants to play regular first-team football next season, and Rui Patricio is the clear number one between the posts for the Wanderers.

Karius has not had the best of times at Besiktas, and it is hard to see Wolves sign the 26-year-old to compete with Patricio.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Some Wolves fans have given their take on speculation regarding Karius, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

Loris Karius of Besiktas reacts during the Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Fenerbahce and Besiktas in Istanbul, Turkey on December 22, 2019.

Liverpool's German goalkeeper Loris Karius (C) comes out to cut out a cross away from Manchester City's Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero (R) during the English Premier League football...

