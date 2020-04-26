Some fans react as their club linked with £7m Liverpool transfer

Liverpool-owned goalkeeper Loris Karius has been linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Some Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius.

According to Fanatik, Wolves are interested in signing Karius from Premier League rivals Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper is scheduled to return to the Reds after his loan spell at Besiktas at the end of the season.

The Guardian has claimed that the German is close to cancelling his loan deal at Besiktas due to dispute over unpaid wages.

The Daily Star has reported that Karius will turn down a £7 million move to Wolves, as he wants to play regular first-team football next season, and Rui Patricio is the clear number one between the posts for the Wanderers.

Karius has not had the best of times at Besiktas, and it is hard to see Wolves sign the 26-year-old to compete with Patricio.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Some Wolves fans have given their take on speculation regarding Karius, and below are some of the best comments on Twitter.

Just be backup if it happens, will only play in cup games or in emergency. — Dean Elsmore (@deane87) April 22, 2020

No no no no no no no — łëŵïš ‼️ (@wolves_lewis) April 22, 2020

Absolutely don’t want this, he is not good enough for @Wolves — William Gordon (@WillWWFC170789) April 22, 2020

Nooooo soooooo he is dire — CARL MILLS (@carlmills29) April 22, 2020

Error prone, need stability. I’d rather Ruddy. — . (@J0hnBarleyc0rn) April 22, 2020

I would much rather have Ruddy, class bloke and solid backup keeper — Sam Gollings (@sjgollings) April 22, 2020

If you're judging a player on a game when he was playing concussed then you need to watch more football, he has a higher clean sheet percentage than Patricio this season (I'm not saying hes better) but hes a decent keeper and on a loan it just makes sense. — Ashley James Cole (@Willmod) April 22, 2020

If true I guess this means Ruddy is off — Matt Cook (@Cookmtt1976) April 22, 2020

If any coach get get the best out of this guy, its Nuno with his goalkeeping history. — Know As AD (@ad401ad) April 22, 2020