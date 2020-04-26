‘Smaller club’: David Provan thinks successful figure’s Celtic decision now vindicated

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers was a huge success at Celtic.

David Provan has given his take on Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers potentially coming back to Celtic, as quoted in The Scottish Sun.

The Celtic legend believes that Rodgers left the Hoops for a smaller club in England.

Provan has added that with the Foxes currently in the top four of the Premier League, the decision has vindicated the former Liverpool boss’s decision.

Rodgers recently explained his decision to leave Celtic for Premier League outfit Leicester in February 2019, telling The Scottish Sun that there was “sadness at leaving a club I genuinely loved”.

Provan wrote in The Scottish Sun: “Brendan Rodgers hopes to take a bow at Celtic Park in future. Hard to see it when some still believe he left them in the lurch.

“Some lurch. League Cup in the bag, latter stages of the Scottish Cup, eight points clear in the league. Rodgers left for a smaller club in a better league for more money.

“It is what football professionals do. Taking Leicester into the EPL’s top four now vindicates his decision. Nine in a row was never going to be enough to keep him.”

Successful at Celtic

Rodgers was hugely successful at Celtic, with the team winning multiple trophies and playing wonderful football under him.

The former Swansea City boss guided the Hoops to win the Scottish Premiership title twice, the Scottish Cup on two occasions, and the Scottish League Cup thrice during his time at Celtic Park.

The Premier League and the Scottish Premiership are suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

Celtic are 13 points clear at the top of the table, although second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers have a game in hand.