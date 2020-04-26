Quick links

Celtic

Leicester City

Scottish Premiership

‘Smaller club’: David Provan thinks successful figure’s Celtic decision now vindicated

Subhankar Mondal
4th April 2018, Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland; Scottish Premier League football, Celtic versus Dundee; General view of Celtic Park home of Celtic
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers was a huge success at Celtic.

Brendan Rodgers the head coach

David Provan has given his take on Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers potentially coming back to Celtic, as quoted in The Scottish Sun.

The Celtic legend believes that Rodgers left the Hoops for a smaller club in England.

Subscribe

Provan has added that with the Foxes currently in the top four of the Premier League, the decision has vindicated the former Liverpool boss’s decision.

Rodgers recently explained his decision to leave Celtic for Premier League outfit Leicester in February 2019, telling The Scottish Sun that there was “sadness at leaving a club I genuinely loved”.

 

Provan wrote in The Scottish Sun: “Brendan Rodgers hopes to take a bow at Celtic Park in future. Hard to see it when some still believe he left them in the lurch.

“Some lurch. League Cup in the bag, latter stages of the Scottish Cup, eight points clear in the league. Rodgers left for a smaller club in a better league for more money.

“It is what football professionals do. Taking Leicester into the EPL’s top four now vindicates his decision. Nine in a row was never going to be enough to keep him.”

Brendan Rodgers the head coach

Successful at Celtic

Rodgers was hugely successful at Celtic, with the team winning multiple trophies and playing wonderful football under him.

The former Swansea City boss guided the Hoops to win the Scottish Premiership title twice, the Scottish Cup on two occasions, and the Scottish League Cup thrice during his time at Celtic Park.

The Premier League and the Scottish Premiership are suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

Celtic are 13 points clear at the top of the table, although second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers have a game in hand.

Brendan Rodgers the head coach

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch