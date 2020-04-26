Report: Wolves battling London giants for international winger's signature

Chelsea and Wolves are reportedly keen on Edon Zhegrova.

According to the Daily Star (26/04, p40), Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers are interested in signing Basel winger Edon Zhegrova.

It's claimed that both teams are keeping tabs on Zhegrova, with scouts watching him in action before the season was suspended due to the global pandemic.

Winger Zhegrova, 21, is currently owned by Genk, having previously been with other Belgian clubs in Standard Liege and Sint-Truiden.

Last February, Genk sent Zhegrova out on loan to Basel, and he has notched two goals and four assists in 27 games for the Swiss side.

His loan spell comes to an end this summer, but rather than head back to Genk and become a first-team player there, he could head to England with either Wolves or Chelsea.

Zhegrova is a quick and tricky wide man with a dangerous left foot, and he has experience of playing on either flank, which should appeal.

He would certainly be one for the future rather than a player to make an immediate impact, with a long-term view and a potential loan move making some sense should either sign him.

It's unclear how much Genk would want for Zhegrova, but they may well hope for a bidding war between two Premier League clubs for the Kosovo international.