Report: Tottenham ramp up interest in signing £13m Everton target

Everton are reportedly keen on Strasbourg ace Mohamed Simakan.

According to RMC Sport, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Strasbourg defender Mohamed Simakan when the transfer window opens.

It's claimed that Simakan is a wanted man this summer, with Everton and Tottenham taking on Southampton in the race to sign him.

However, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig are all thought to be interested too, meaning the English sides face a real battle.

Milan allegedly want to offer €15million (£13million) for Simakan, but Tottenham are allegedly ramping up their interest as Jose Mourinho looks for defensive additions.

Simakan, 19, has been on the books of a number of French sides over the years, most notably Marseille between 2010 and 2015, but now finds himself at Strasbourg.

This season, Simakan has played 25 first-team games for Strasbourg, featuring at both centre back and right back; versatility that will make him very appealing.

The teenager looks set to have a future with France moving forward, but he could also play for Guinea, meaning his future both domestically and on the international stage could face some changes.

Everton are likely to be in the market for a new right back with Djibril Sidibe's loan coming to an end, whilst Serge Aurier needs competition at Tottenham, meaning Simakan certainly makes sense for both sides – but they face real competition.