Report: Spurs want £5m teenager, months after Championship club let him go for free

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want ex-Stoke City goalkeeper Adnan Kanuric.

According to the Daily Star (26/04, p40), Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing ex-Stoke City goalkeeper Adnan Kanuric this summer.

It's claimed that Spurs have been alerted to Kanuric's displays in Bosnia, with the teenager impressing in his four games for Slovenian side SKF Sered.

AC Milan and Fiorentina are believed to be interested too, with Kanuric particularly impressing with his ability to play out from the back.

Kanuric is believed to be valued at £5million now, and whilst he has limited playing time due to the season being suspended, he could earn a big move.

Kanuric was on the Stoke City books, they released him in January in order to let him join Sered on a free transfer, and that's a decision that already looks questionable.

The 19-year-old may quickly move on for a big fee just months after the Potters axed him, and seeing him join an important European club would be hard to swallow.

Tottenham do need another goalkeeper this summer with Michel Vorm and Jonathan De Bie likely to go, and Kanuric may just fit the bill for Jose Mourinho.

It would still be something of a surprise to see Spurs spend £5million on a player that was released by a Championship side just months ago, but Kanuric is now a name to keep an eye on.