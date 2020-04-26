Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Spurs want £5m teenager, months after Championship club let him go for free

Olly Dawes
Bosnian flags are displayed on seats prior to the EURO 2016 Qualifier Play-Off First Leg at Bilino Polje Stadium on November 13, 2015 in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want ex-Stoke City goalkeeper Adnan Kanuric.

General View of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...

According to the Daily Star (26/04, p40), Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing ex-Stoke City goalkeeper Adnan Kanuric this summer.

It's claimed that Spurs have been alerted to Kanuric's displays in Bosnia, with the teenager impressing in his four games for Slovenian side SKF Sered.

AC Milan and Fiorentina are believed to be interested too, with Kanuric particularly impressing with his ability to play out from the back.

 

Kanuric is believed to be valued at £5million now, and whilst he has limited playing time due to the season being suspended, he could earn a big move.

Kanuric was on the Stoke City books, they released him in January in order to let him join Sered on a free transfer, and that's a decision that already looks questionable.

The 19-year-old may quickly move on for a big fee just months after the Potters axed him, and seeing him join an important European club would be hard to swallow.

Bosnian flags are displayed on seats prior to the EURO 2016 Qualifier Play-Off First Leg at Bilino Polje Stadium on November 13, 2015 in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Tottenham do need another goalkeeper this summer with Michel Vorm and Jonathan De Bie likely to go, and Kanuric may just fit the bill for Jose Mourinho.

It would still be something of a surprise to see Spurs spend £5million on a player that was released by a Championship side just months ago, but Kanuric is now a name to keep an eye on.

General view outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Stoke City and West Ham United at Bet365 Stadium on December 16, 2017 in Stoke on Trent, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch