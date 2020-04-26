Quick links

Report: Rangers and Celtic dented in pursuit of £26m winger

Olly Dawes
Rodrigo Riquelme of Athletico Madrid evades Nathan Patterson of Rangers during the UEFA Youth League match between Rangers U19 and Atletico Madrid U19 at Firhill Park on February 12, 2020...
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers and Celtic have been linked with Rodrigo Riquelme.

According to AS, Rangers and Celtic target Rodrigo Riquelme may end up staying at Atletico Madrid, with the Spanish giants now having new hope of a deal.

Back in March, Marca reported that both Rangers and Celtic were in the race to sign Atletico winger Riquelme, with reports at the time claiming that his contract ends this summer.

Hoffenheim were thought to be keen as well, but Rangers had a first-hand view of him in an Under-19 game in which Riquelme 'destroyed' the Gers.

 

Celtic took notice too, and the Spanish talent – compared to Antoine Griezmann – now has a big decision to make on his future with interest high.

It looked like Atletico would lose Riquelme, but these new reports suggest that a new contract for the winger is 'on stand-by', and could be done soon.

Atletico want to accelerate the deal once the global pandemic slows down, with all believing that the situation should be resolved face-to-face in the future.

Sergio Marcos of Cultural Leonesa competes for the ball with Rodrigo Riquelme of Atletico de Madrid during the Copa del Rey round of 32 match between Cultural Leonesa and Atletico de...

Interestingly though, the report adds that Riquelme's deal actually ends in 2021 despite those original claims, meaning Rangers or Celtic won't be able to land him on the cheap this summer.

With Atletico now moving to get him secured beyond 2021, the chances of the 20-year-old arriving in Glasgow appear slim, especially with a €30million (£26million) release clause in his deal.

Rodrigo Riquelme of Atletico Madrid during the Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and CD Leganes at Wanda Metropolitano on January 26, 2020 in Madrid, Spain.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

