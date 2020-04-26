Report: Newcastle's new owners want to bring ex-Magpies boss back to St James' Park

Newcastle United could welcome Kevin Keegan back to the club.

According to The Mirror, Newcastle United favourite Kevin Keegan could return to the club once the takeover at St James' Park goes through.

Newcastle are set to be taken over in the coming weeks, with the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund, Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers joining forces in a £300million deal.

There are likely to be big changes as soon as that takeover goes through, and Keegan's return to the club may be one of the big moves.

It's stated that the new owners may look to give Keegan an ambassadorial role at St James' Park, as they look to mend the relationship between the legend and the club.

Keegan was a Newcastle favourite as a player, and then managed the club from 1992 to 1997, building an exciting, attacking side whilst winning 55% of his games.

Keegan returned in 2008, winning seven times in 22 games, before he resigned from the club due to some differences with Mike Ashley and even vowed to never return to St James' Park under the Ashley regime.

With Ashley set to go, Keegan may not just be able to come back and watch Newcastle, but may be given a role in the new era at St James' Park.

Terry McDermott is another name that the new regime want to repair relations with, and that would be a real positive start to their time in charge at the club.