Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Report: Newcastle's new owners want to bring ex-Magpies boss back to St James' Park

Olly Dawes
Newcastle United fans hold up a Kevin Keegan banner during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at St. James Park on October 20, 2018 in Newcastle...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United could welcome Kevin Keegan back to the club.

Retired football player Kevin Keegan, poses for a photography at Hong Kong Football Club in Happy Valley. 07FEB17 SCMP

According to The Mirror, Newcastle United favourite Kevin Keegan could return to the club once the takeover at St James' Park goes through.

Newcastle are set to be taken over in the coming weeks, with the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund, Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers joining forces in a £300million deal.

There are likely to be big changes as soon as that takeover goes through, and Keegan's return to the club may be one of the big moves.

 

It's stated that the new owners may look to give Keegan an ambassadorial role at St James' Park, as they look to mend the relationship between the legend and the club.

Keegan was a Newcastle favourite as a player, and then managed the club from 1992 to 1997, building an exciting, attacking side whilst winning 55% of his games.

Keegan returned in 2008, winning seven times in 22 games, before he resigned from the club due to some differences with Mike Ashley and even vowed to never return to St James' Park under the Ashley regime.

Newcastle United fans hold up a Kevin Keegan banner during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at St. James Park on October 20, 2018 in Newcastle...

With Ashley set to go, Keegan may not just be able to come back and watch Newcastle, but may be given a role in the new era at St James' Park.

Terry McDermott is another name that the new regime want to repair relations with, and that would be a real positive start to their time in charge at the club.

Former Liverpool player Kevin Keegan looks on prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United at Anfield on December 26, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch