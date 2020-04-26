Report: Moyes wants another Rangers player in potential double raid on Ibrox

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is reportedly a wanted man.

According to The Sun, Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is wanted by Leicester City and West Ham United ahead of the summer transfer window.

It's claimed that Rangers may need to sell Morelos if the can't find an outside source of investment, with Leicester and West Ham now looking to sign him.

Leicester are seeking a new striker to challenge Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho, whilst West Ham need support for Sebastien Haller given Albian Ajeti's poor first season at the club.

Morelos fits the bill for both teams, having been a goalscoring sensation for Rangers, smashing 77 goals in 137 games since his 2017 move from Finnish side HJK.

Yet Morelos struggled in 2020 before the global pandemic struck, and he comes with well-documented disciplinary issues, having picked up a slew of red cards at Ibrox.

Those factors combined with the pandemic itself may mean that Rangers receive a much lower fee than they would have hoped for six months ago, which will no doubt be a source of frustration.

The Colombian may well feel it's time to move on this summer after three years at Ibrox, and a move to the Premier League does make sense in terms of the next stage of his development, but the fee may be some way short of what was expected.

What's interesting is that West Ham also want Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie according to the Daily Record, so David Moyes may end up launching a double raid on the Gers whenever the transfer window can be opened.