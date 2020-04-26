Report: Ex-Leeds United boss could make surprise Championship return

Ex-Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn may return to the Championship.

According to the Daily Star (26/04, p40), ex-Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn may return to the Championship with Luton Town.

It's claimed that Luton are now looking for a replacement for Graeme Jones, having sacked him just days ago in light of the global pandemic.

The Hatters will still need a manager though, and it's believed that chairman David Wilkinson is a big fan of Redfearn based on his work with the Newcastle Under-23's.

That makes Redfearn the current favourite to replace Jones, as Luton consider going from one former Wigan Athletic man to another.

Redfearn, 54, has been through quite the coaching career, having been Leeds United caretaker and then their full-time manager in the 2014-15 season, before then moving on to Rotherham United.

Redfearn moved into women's football with Doncaster Rovers Belles and Liverpool Women, but has most recently been working with Newcastle United's under-23's.

He left that role in November 2019, and could now return to men's senior football with Luton, coming back to the Championship for the first time since leaving Rotherham in February 2016.

If Redfearn does make his return, he would face Leeds in the Championship; Luton were supposed to travel to Elland Road in March, before the global pandemic halted the season, so Redfearn may have a return to Leeds on the schedule if he joins Luton.