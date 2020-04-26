Report: Everton could miss out on two Ancelotti targets in revived swap deal

Inter Milan and Napoli may look to swap midfielders again.

According to Calciomercato, Everton midfield targets Allan and Matias Vecino may be swapped by Inter Milan and Napoli this summer.

It's claimed that relations between Inter and Napoli are strong right now, and that may just help facilitate a potential swap deal whenever the transfer window can open.

Napoli are believed to be keen on Inter ace Vecino, and the Uruguayan allegedly 'enjoys' their appreciation, meaning he is seemingly open to a move.

Meanwhile, Inter are big fans of Allan, and the clubs may push for a swap deal involving the pair this summer, which is no great surprise as a similar deal was explored in January according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The news may come as something of a blow to Carlo Ancelotti, as they're believed to be keen on both players, with FC Inter News claiming Everton's interest in January.

Meanwhile, France Football claimed last week that Ancelotti wants a reunion with Napoli midfielder Allan, having worked together with great results in Italy.

Yet whilst Ancelotti may well view Vecino as a backup target to Allan, there's now a chance that Everton miss out on both players in this revived swap deal.

With finances hit by the global pandemic, swap deals may become more common – and this one would leave Everton having to go back to the drawing board in search of a new midfielder.