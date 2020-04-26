Quick links

Report: Club ready to pay £25m to sign Everton striker this summer

Everton's Moise Kean
Everton striker Moise Kean is reportedly on Inter Milan’s radar.

Moise Kean of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park on September 1, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

According to The Sun, Inter Milan want to sign Moise Kean from Everton in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Inter are ready to offer £25 million to sign the former Juventus striker this summer.

The British tabloid has added that the Toffees could be ready to sell the 20-year-old striker after his struggles this season.

 

Stats

Kean joined Everton from Juventus in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £25.1 million.

The 20-year-old striker has made five starts and 17 substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Toffees so far this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

While the 20-year-old has struggled, perhaps Everton should give him another year and see how he fares, as the striker is very talented and has huge potential.

Football in England and Italy is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the season will resume or when the summer transfer window will open.

Moise Kean of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester City at Goodison Park on September 28, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

