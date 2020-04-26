Quick links

Report: Barcelona take firm stance on £52.5m star amid links to Tottenham Hotspur

Olly Dawes
(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Arthur Melo of FC Barcelona looks dejected during the Liga match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on March 1, 2020 in Madrid, Spain.
Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Barcelona's Arthur Melo.

According to SPORT, Barcelona don't have any plans to sell midfielder Arthur amid links to Tottenham Hotspur – and even want him to sign a new deal.

It's claimed that Barcelona are planning for Arthur to be in their squad next season, but will notify him if a huge offer comes in for his services this summer.

 

Barcelona have allegedly made it clear that Arthur won't be used in any part-exchange deals this summer, and he would cost at least €60million (£52.5million) to sign.

Once the global pandemic slows down, Barca want to get Arthur tied down to a new deal, fending off Inter Milan and various Premier League sides – though Tottenham may not be one of them.

This report states that Arthur isn't actually a player Jose Mourinho wants to sign, despite Mundo Deportivo reporting just days ago that Spurs want both Arthur and Emerson.

Given the fee involved to sign him, there's surely no chance of Tottenham pulling off a deal anyway, with their budget set to be reduced given the pandemic and the lack of Champions League football as things stand.

Tottenham do need an injection of quality in midfield, and Arthur could provide that, but it seems unlikely that he will be heading to North London now.

