Report: Aston Villa want Premier League man if they stay up

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are being linked with Sean Dyche.

According to The Sun, Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are both keen on Burnley boss Sean Dyche amid concerns about the club's finances.

It's claimed that there are 'alarming' concerns about Burnley running low on funds in light of the global pandemic, and that may lead to some changes at Turf Moor.

This new report states that boss Dyche may look to leave if the finances are truly perilous, with two Premier League rivals now interested in landing him.

Aston Villa are believed to be interested in Dyche if they end up staying in the top flight and replacing Dean Smith, with Palace viewing him as a potential heir to Roy Hodgson.

It's no great surprise that Dyche is a wanted man; he has worked wonders with Burnley since joining the club back in 2012, leading the Clarets to two promotions.

The 48-year-old has established the Clarets in the Premier League whilst winning 38% of his games, building a committed, well-drilled side along the way.

Burnley have managed to fend off other clubs in the past, but these new rumours may be something of a concern to the Clarets hierarchy.

With Smith and Hodgson still in their jobs though, a lot would need to change for both Villa and Palace to move for Dyche, but it's certainly a situation to keep an eye on.