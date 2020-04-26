Rangers coach makes transfer suggestion about Celtic star Edouard

Michael Beale of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers has spoken about the Celtic hitman.

A Rangers coach has admitted that Celtic's Odsonne Edouard is a 'very good player' and suggested that he could be the next big transfer out of Parkhead.

The French striker was enjoying a superb third season with the Hoops before the season was suspended.

Subscribe

Edouard had netted 28 goals across all competitions up until March - including two in a couple of Premiership games against Rangers.

As a result of his form, there is speculation about the 22-year-old leaving Glasgow this summer, with Arsenal among those reportedly interested.

And Michael Beale, who is on Steven Gerrard's coaching staff at Ibrox, believes that he could follow in the footsteps of Moussa Dembele, Virgil van Dijk and Victor Wanyama in being ex-Celtic stars who have gone on to bigger and better things.

He told Goal.com recently: "I think financially we have to be very open with our recruitment. We don’t get anywhere near what even the Championship teams get.

"It is very much the same at the other big club Celtic, Moussa Dembele came in from Fulham before moving on. Victor Wanyama and Virgil Van Dijk did the same. Odsonne Edouard is a very good player also."

Prior to the global health crisis, it wouldn't have been a big surprise if Celtic had lost Edouard this summer.

But the fact of the matter is that a lot of clubs around Europe will struggle to afford players when the transfer window opens, let alone players of Edouard's potential.

There isn't a professional club on the continent that isn't being adversely affected financially by the sudden drop in match-day revenue and it's bound to have a huge knock-on effect in the market.