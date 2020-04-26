Quick links

Celtic

Rangers

Rangers coach makes transfer suggestion about Celtic star Edouard

Shane Callaghan
A general view of Parkhead Stadium prior to the Clydesdale Bank Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Dundee on September 22, 2012 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Michael Beale of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers has spoken about the Celtic hitman.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic

A Rangers coach has admitted that Celtic's Odsonne Edouard is a 'very good player' and suggested that he could be the next big transfer out of Parkhead. 

The French striker was enjoying a superb third season with the Hoops before the season was suspended.

Subscribe

Edouard had netted 28 goals across all competitions up until March - including two in a couple of Premiership games against Rangers.

As a result of his form, there is speculation about the 22-year-old leaving Glasgow this summer, with Arsenal among those reportedly interested.

 

And Michael Beale, who is on Steven Gerrard's coaching staff at Ibrox, believes that he could follow in the footsteps of Moussa Dembele, Virgil van Dijk and Victor Wanyama in being ex-Celtic stars who have gone on to bigger and better things.

He told Goal.com recently: "I think financially we have to be very open with our recruitment. We don’t get anywhere near what even the Championship teams get. 

"It is very much the same at the other big club Celtic, Moussa Dembele came in from Fulham before moving on. Victor Wanyama and Virgil Van Dijk did the same. Odsonne Edouard is a very good player also."

Prior to the global health crisis, it wouldn't have been a big surprise if Celtic had lost Edouard this summer.

But the fact of the matter is that a lot of clubs around Europe will struggle to afford players when the transfer window opens, let alone players of Edouard's potential.

There isn't a professional club on the continent that isn't being adversely affected financially by the sudden drop in match-day revenue and it's bound to have a huge knock-on effect in the market.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic in action during the Betfred Cup Final between Celtic and Aberdeen at Hampden Park on December 2, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch