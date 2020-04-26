Quick links

Phil Thompson says 25-year-old Liverpool star isn't good enough anymore

Shane Callaghan
(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Divock Origi of Liverpool during a training session at Rajko Mitic Stadium on November 5, 2018 in Belgrade, Serbia.
Divock Origi hasn't kicked on since his Champions League heroics for Liverpool last term.

Fans of Liverpool react as Divock Origi of Liverpool scores a goal to make it 1-0 and Jurgen Klopp the manager

Phil Thompson has told Sky Sports that Liverpool need an upgrade on Divock Origi when the transfer window opens.

The 25-year-old was one of the surprise heroes of the Reds' 2018-19 campaign, scoring a number of key Premier League goals and, of course, a brace in the famous Champions League comeback against Barcelona.

Liverpool released Daniel Sturridge last summer and kept Origi as a back-up option for Roberto Firmino, but the Belgian has only managed three league goals in 22 appearances this season.

And club legend Thompson believes that his former side need 'somebody better'.

 

He said: "We do have Divock Origi but I think everybody realises that he's more of an impact player, for sort of the last 15, 20 minutes - but that's not really good enough. We do need somebody a little bit better."

Thompson is right. Yes, Origi, who also scored in the Champions League final against Tottenham, will forever be remembered by the Anfield faithful for his contributions last season.

But going forward, he doesn't offer Jurgen Klopp a great deal by way of a plan-b option and if the German manager has the chance to sign somebody better - like, say, Timo Werner - then he'd be foolish not to take it.

Liverpool FC forward Divock Origi (R) kicks a goal around AC Milan's Gabriel Paletta (C) during an International Champions Cup match at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on July 30,...

