Quick links

Newcastle United

Sunderland

Premier League

'Please buy Sunderland': Newcastle fans react to latest Ashley rumour

Shane Callaghan
Owner of Sports Direct and Newcastle United, Mike Ashley (L), arrives at the High Court on July 10, 2017 in London, England. Mr Ashley is defending himself against a lawsuit filed by...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United and Sunderland are North-East rivals.

Owner of Sports Direct and Newcastle United, Mike Ashley, arrives at the High Court on July 10, 2017 in London, England. Mr Ashley is defending himself against a lawsuit filed by former...

Some Newcastle United fans on Twitter have urged Mike Ashley to buy Sunderland, following a new report.

Ashley appears to have one foot out the door at St James's Park amid increasing speculation that he is set to sell the club for £300 million.

The English businessman has been a fiercely-unpopular figure among Newcastle fans since buying the Magpies way back in 2007.

According to The Daily Star [print edition April 26, back page], Ashley would be interested in buying another club, but would be more interested in an English Football League side rather than another Premier League outfit.

 

And Newcastle fans on Twitter have joked that League One outfit Sunderland, their North-East rivals, could be on his radar.

Here's how they reacted to the report on social media:

Many more United fans won't be in the mood for a joke until the takeover is completed.

They have experienced many false dawns like this before, only for the deal to ultimately collapse.

It does seem a lot more likely on this occasion, but there's a lot of supporters who won't hold their breath.

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley (C), Linda Ashley (L) and managing director Lee Charnley (R) look on from the stand prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch