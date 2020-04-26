'Please buy Sunderland': Newcastle fans react to latest Ashley rumour

Newcastle United and Sunderland are North-East rivals.

Some Newcastle United fans on Twitter have urged Mike Ashley to buy Sunderland, following a new report.

Ashley appears to have one foot out the door at St James's Park amid increasing speculation that he is set to sell the club for £300 million.

The English businessman has been a fiercely-unpopular figure among Newcastle fans since buying the Magpies way back in 2007.

According to The Daily Star [print edition April 26, back page], Ashley would be interested in buying another club, but would be more interested in an English Football League side rather than another Premier League outfit.

And Newcastle fans on Twitter have joked that League One outfit Sunderland, their North-East rivals, could be on his radar.

Here's how they reacted to the report on social media:

Hahaha please be sunderland — Robert Brown (@rbrown172) April 26, 2020

Please buy Sunderland! — nufc_seb (@nufc_seb) April 26, 2020

watch it be sunderland and he actually invests money in them — ليو (@saintmximin) April 26, 2020

Buy Sunderland plz .. Rename there ground, the shite direct arena n get them bk in prem, just so our new team can smash them 7 nowt in the Derby's — Rob (@ToonArmyRobH) April 26, 2020

Gorn Mike Sunderland want it — HenryCallun (@CallunHenry) April 26, 2020

Sunderland — MandyStavelyDifferentGravy (@heatonjake1892) April 26, 2020

Everyone saying Sunderland I’m not gonna lie Ashley would be a good owner for Sunderland — Adam Pearson (@MikeAshleyFan12) April 26, 2020

Many more United fans won't be in the mood for a joke until the takeover is completed.

They have experienced many false dawns like this before, only for the deal to ultimately collapse.

It does seem a lot more likely on this occasion, but there's a lot of supporters who won't hold their breath.