'Moments of magic': Gerrard colleague advises 21-yr-old to join Rangers

The young playmaker has dazzled for Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers since January.

Michael Beale has claimed that Rangers is the 'ideal' club for Ianis Hagi right now.

The 21-year-old attacker joined the Gers on a half-season loan from Genk in January.

Hagi was an instant hit with Rangers fans and scored twice in a famous come-from-behind win against Braga in the Europa League in February.

There is pressure from the supporters for Steven Gerrard to take up his option to sign Hagi on a permanent basis when the transfer window.

But it's a little more complex than that, amid speculation that Lazio and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the Romanian gem, who would cost a bargain £4.5 million.

Prior to the season being suspended in Scotland, Beale, a first-team coach at Auchenhowie, had been working closely alongside Hag, and the Englishman believes that Rangers is the perfect place for him to continue developing if he punts for a long-term move.

Beale told Goal.com: "He can go onto what he wants to do in the game. It is about finding a club that’s right for him and I think we are that. We are the ideal fit for him right now. We have an option to buy and Ianis is here and he wants to be here. He is becoming a man. He is a great talent with great technique in his right foot and left foot. He has an eye for a pass; he has moments of magic in him."

Considering he'd be available for £4.5 million, it's a no-brainer from Rangers' perspective.

If the player is open to a long-term switch then Gerrard has to make it happen because, well, he could be worth a lot more than that in the coming years.

On a football and financial level, it makes perfect sense for Rangers to sign Hagi.