Quick links

Rangers

'Moments of magic': Gerrard colleague advises 21-yr-old to join Rangers

Shane Callaghan
Ianis Hagi of Rangers FC celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The young playmaker has dazzled for Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers since January.

Ianis Hagi of Rangers is seen in action during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 04, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Michael Beale has claimed that Rangers is the 'ideal' club for Ianis Hagi right now.

The 21-year-old attacker joined the Gers on a half-season loan from Genk in January.

Subscribe

Hagi was an instant hit with Rangers fans and scored twice in a famous come-from-behind win against Braga in the Europa League in February.

There is pressure from the supporters for Steven Gerrard to take up his option to sign Hagi on a permanent basis when the transfer window.

 

But it's a little more complex than that, amid speculation that Lazio and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the Romanian gem, who would cost a bargain £4.5 million.

Prior to the season being suspended in Scotland, Beale, a first-team coach at Auchenhowie, had been working closely alongside Hag, and the Englishman believes that Rangers is the perfect place for him to continue developing if he punts for a long-term move.

Beale told Goal.com: "He can go onto what he wants to do in the game. It is about finding a club that’s right for him and I think we are that. We are the ideal fit for him right now. We have an option to buy and Ianis is here and he wants to be here. He is becoming a man. He is a great talent with great technique in his right foot and left foot. He has an eye for a pass; he has moments of magic in him."

Considering he'd be available for £4.5 million, it's a no-brainer from Rangers' perspective.

If the player is open to a long-term switch then Gerrard has to make it happen because, well, he could be worth a lot more than that in the coming years.

On a football and financial level, it makes perfect sense for Rangers to sign Hagi.

Ianis Hagi of Rangers FC celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch