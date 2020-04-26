Kyle Walker-Peters discloses what Jose Mourinho has told him about his Tottenham future

Kyle Walker-Peters is on loan at Southampton from Tottenham Hotspur.

Kyle Walker-Peters has told The Times what Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho said to him before he joined Southampton.

The 23-year-old right-back moved to Southampton on loan from Premier League rivals Tottenham in the January transfer window.

The youngster is scheduled to stay at the Saints until the end of the season.

The former England Under-21 international has said that Mourinho has told him that he has a future at Tottenham.

Walker-Peters told The Times about Mourinho’s message to him when he left for Southampton on loan in January: “He said listen, Kyle, Tottenham is your home so you’re welcome to come back whenever you want. He said he just wants me to play, play, play. ‘Bang out as many games as you can.’

“If I do that, hopefully he’ll see me as a more experienced player and that’s all I want — a run of five, ten games where I can show what I can do.

“I feel, in my career, I’ve shown it in glimpses, but it’s always been one or two games, then I don’t play again.”

Tottenham Hotspur future?

Walker-Peters has made only a handful of appearances for the Tottenham first team so far in his career.

The 23-year-old played just 73 minutes in the Premier League for the Saints before football in England was suspended due to the global health crisis, according to WhoScored.

It is hard to see the Englishman establish himself in the Spurs starting lineup anytime soon, and perhaps he should look at finding another club where he can grow and develop and where he would be given regular playing time.