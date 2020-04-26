Kim Jong-un death meme explained: Is the North Korean leader really dead?

Twitter has exploded into life in recent days with memes surrounding the infamous Kim Jong-un.

Social media often throws up some weird and wonderful trends.

Ranging from memes to challenges, there's always something picking up attention in the trending section of Twitter.

Now, as we approach the end of April 2020, a new trend has emerged on social media and it surrounds the infamous North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un.

But what exactly is this new meme trend and why has it burst onto social media now?

The Kim Jong-un meme

Memes related to the infamous Kim Jong-un have exploded in popularity in recent days amidst rumours that the North Korean supreme leader is suffering ill health and may even have died.

It has not taken long for those on social media to take advantage of the rumoured news as a whole host of memes have appeared across sites such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Everything from the funeral dance meme to Mr Bean has been used in this recent wave of images, videos and Tweets with the hashtags #KimJongUn and #KimJongUnDead proving to be popular for this type of content.

Is Kim Jong-un really dead?

At the time of writing, the health status of the North Korean leader is unconfirmed.

Given the secrecy surrounding North Korea, little is known about what, if anything, is wrong with 36-year-old Kim Jong-un.

What we do know comes from reports by CNN and The Guardian which claim that Kim Jong-un has undergone complex cardiovascular (heart) surgery and that a team of doctors from China have been drafted in to oversee the situation.

Kim Jong-un is known to be an avid smoker and has also put on considerable weight since coming to power.

When Kim Jong-un's father, Kim Jong-il died of a suspected heart attack in December 2011, it took 51 hours for the news to be reported by North Korean authorities.

Examples of the Kim Jong-un meme

As mentioned, there have been a huge amount of memes to appear on social media in the midst of the speculation surrounding Kim Jong-un.

How Kim Jung Un’s surgeon gonna pull up to finish the job pic.twitter.com/OACcEAgYYM — Will (@simmons_szn) April 21, 2020

Kim Jung Un’s surgeon at the South Korean border pic.twitter.com/qNs1ZiePnA — ️ (@HoodieBoomstick) April 21, 2020