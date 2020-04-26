Jamie Carragher confident £120m reported Liverpool target will switch clubs

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are reportedly interested in Jadon Sancho.

Jamie Carragher has told Sky Sports that reported Liverpool target Jadon Sancho will earn a move to England soon.

The former Liverpool defender made the comments while explaining his decision to pick Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford over the Borussia Dortmund in his top 10 draft selections from world football.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool are interested in signing Sancho, with Borussia Dortmund valuing the 20-year-old at £120 million.

Carragher told Sky Sports: “I think Rashford is playing in one of the biggest clubs in the world. I think Dortmund is just a level below the real elite.

"He's the next one who is going to get that big move to England, whether it's this summer or next summer, but if England were going to the Euros now, I think it's more likely that Rashford would be in that team.

“We've talked about him playing front but he's found that role as a left-sided attacker. He takes free kicks, penalties, he gets goals.”

Unlikely summer transfer?

Sancho is one of the best young wingers in Europe, and given his progress at Dortmund, there is no surprise that Liverpool are reportedly interested in the England international this summer.

According to WhoScored, the former Manchester City prospect has scored 14 goals and provided 15 assists in the Bundesliga for Dortmund so far this season.

However, if Dortmund maintain their stance of getting £120 million as transfer fee this summer, it is unlikely that Liverpool will spend that much amount amid the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis.

Football in England and Germany is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.