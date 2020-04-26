Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Jamie Carragher confident £120m reported Liverpool target will switch clubs

Subhankar Mondal
Jamie Carragher working for Sky Sports during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Everton FC at Villa Park on August 23, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are reportedly interested in Jadon Sancho.

Jadon Sancho of Dortmund runs with the ball during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Augsburg at Signal Iduna Park on October 6, 2018 in Dortmund, Germany.

Jamie Carragher has told Sky Sports that reported Liverpool target Jadon Sancho will earn a move to England soon.

The former Liverpool defender made the comments while explaining his decision to pick Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford over the Borussia Dortmund in his top 10 draft selections from world football.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool are interested in signing Sancho, with Borussia Dortmund valuing the 20-year-old at £120 million.

 

Carragher told Sky Sports: “I think Rashford is playing in one of the biggest clubs in the world. I think Dortmund is just a level below the real elite.

"He's the next one who is going to get that big move to England, whether it's this summer or next summer, but if England were going to the Euros now, I think it's more likely that Rashford would be in that team.

“We've talked about him playing front but he's found that role as a left-sided attacker. He takes free kicks, penalties, he gets goals.”

Dortmund's English midfielder Jadon Sancho celebrates after scoring during the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen, in Dortmund, western...

Unlikely summer transfer?

Sancho is one of the best young wingers in Europe, and given his progress at Dortmund, there is no surprise that Liverpool are reportedly interested in the England international this summer.

According to WhoScored, the former Manchester City prospect has scored 14 goals and provided 15 assists in the Bundesliga for Dortmund so far this season.

However, if Dortmund maintain their stance of getting £120 million as transfer fee this summer, it is unlikely that Liverpool will spend that much amount amid the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis.

Football in England and Germany is suspended at the moment, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund looks on during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and SC Paderborn 07 at Signal Iduna Park on November 22, 2019 in Dortmund, Germany.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch