Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

'He's a great player': Iniesta loves star who Tottenham could now sign

Shane Callaghan
Barcelona's Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic (L) vies for the ball with Valencia's Brazilian forward Andreas Pereira during the Spanish 'Copa del Rey' (King's cup) first leg semi-final...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Ivan Rakitic.

Ivan Rakitic #4 of FC Barcelona celebrates with teammate Ousmane Dembele #11 after scoring the goal of his team against SSC Napoli during the second half of a pre-season friendly match at...

If a new report is true, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Ivan Rakitic.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the Croatia international will be on Spurs' radar during the next transfer window.

Apart from being a Barcelona player and a World Cup finalist, Rakitic has never played for an English side and therefore a lot of Tottenham fans won't have seen him play every week.

But if old comments from Andres Iniesta are anything to go by, the Lilywhites' support should be excited by the prospect of having him in North London.

 

Back in November, Iniesta told Sport that his former Barca team-mate, who has struggled for regular football at Camp Nou this season, remains a 'great player' and said that the Liga club should try and keep him.

He said: "No I wouldn't let him go, he is a great player. This year he is not having the prominence he had before, but that does not mean that he isn't a great player.”

Iniesta was one of the finest midfielders of his generation and therefore his opinion on Rakitic as a midfielder certainly holds weight.

And if Iniesta feels as though the 32-year-old can still be an asset for Barcelona, then he would definitely be an asset for Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho.

It could just be an example of Silly Season, but if it's true, and Mourinho genuinely wants him, then it's a fascinating prospect.

Bertrand Traore of Lyon and Ivan Rakitic of Barcelona battle for possession during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg match between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais at Nou...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch