'He's a great player': Iniesta loves star who Tottenham could now sign

If a new report is true, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Ivan Rakitic.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the Croatia international will be on Spurs' radar during the next transfer window.

Apart from being a Barcelona player and a World Cup finalist, Rakitic has never played for an English side and therefore a lot of Tottenham fans won't have seen him play every week.

But if old comments from Andres Iniesta are anything to go by, the Lilywhites' support should be excited by the prospect of having him in North London.

Back in November, Iniesta told Sport that his former Barca team-mate, who has struggled for regular football at Camp Nou this season, remains a 'great player' and said that the Liga club should try and keep him.

He said: "No I wouldn't let him go, he is a great player. This year he is not having the prominence he had before, but that does not mean that he isn't a great player.”

Iniesta was one of the finest midfielders of his generation and therefore his opinion on Rakitic as a midfielder certainly holds weight.

And if Iniesta feels as though the 32-year-old can still be an asset for Barcelona, then he would definitely be an asset for Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho.

It could just be an example of Silly Season, but if it's true, and Mourinho genuinely wants him, then it's a fascinating prospect.