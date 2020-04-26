Quick links

Gilberto Silva says he would ‘love’ in-demand player to be at Arsenal next season

Former Brazilian football player Gilberto Silva talks to the media after posing for photos with the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup at Blues Point Reserve in Sydney on March 17, 2017, ahead...
Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with moves away.

Gilberto Silva has stated on Twitter that he wants Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay at Arsenal next season.

The Arsenal legend has said that he would love for the 30-year-old to be a part of the Gunners beyond the summer transfer window.

According to 90min.com, Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in signing the striker this summer, while The Sun has claimed that Manchester United want him.

 

Arsenal stay

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

It remains to be seen if clubs are willing to spend a lot of money this summer, but for Arsenal, it would make sense for them to keep Aubameyang.

The former Borussia Dortmund star has been superb for the Gunners, and is arguably the most consistent and most important player in head coach Mikel Arteta’s side.

So far this season, Aubameyang has scored 17 goals and provided one assists in the league, and has scored three goals in the Europa League for Arsenal, according to WhoScored.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on August 21, 2019 in St Albans, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

