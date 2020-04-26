Gilberto Silva says he would ‘love’ in-demand player to be at Arsenal next season

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with moves away.

Gilberto Silva has stated on Twitter that he wants Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay at Arsenal next season.

The Arsenal legend has said that he would love for the 30-year-old to be a part of the Gunners beyond the summer transfer window.

According to 90min.com, Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in signing the striker this summer, while The Sun has claimed that Manchester United want him.

Thanks for your question @ArsenalAnoop



I haven’t heard much but I would love to him stay at Arsenal!#AskGilbertoSilva #beINVOLVED https://t.co/JfZ21n3bjv — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) April 25, 2020

Arsenal stay

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

It remains to be seen if clubs are willing to spend a lot of money this summer, but for Arsenal, it would make sense for them to keep Aubameyang.

The former Borussia Dortmund star has been superb for the Gunners, and is arguably the most consistent and most important player in head coach Mikel Arteta’s side.

So far this season, Aubameyang has scored 17 goals and provided one assists in the league, and has scored three goals in the Europa League for Arsenal, according to WhoScored.