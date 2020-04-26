Friday Night Dinner: Will there be a season 7? Channel 4's hit comedy faces uncertain future

Channel 4's Friday Night Dinner has been enjoying its most successful series to date but will there be a seventh series?

Friday Night Dinner may have been around since 2011 but the cult Channel 4 comedy has only grown in popularity as more and more people discover the series on streaming services.

When the sixth series of Friday Night Dinner was announced in May 2019, there was a huge amount of excitement and when the series itself finally arrived in March 2020, viewing figures for the series were at their highest yet.

The six brand new episodes have thrown up more hilarious antics as the Goodman family have to put up new accommodation, new girlfriends for Adam and Jonny and, best of all, Jim has a new dog!

But the question on many fans' lips as the season 6 finale approaches is whether or not Friday Night Dinner will be returning for a seventh series.

Friday Night Dinner season 6 on Channel 4

Friday Night Dinner's sixth series arrived on March 27th and has been airing weekly since.

The series continues to focus on the Goodman family and their traditional Shabbat dinner but as ever, everything goes wrong.

The underlying story throughout series 6 has been that Adam and Jonny both have new girlfriends and the various misadventures of the series so far have been leading up to finally meeting 'The Females' as the series finale title describes them.

The sixth and final episode of season 6 is expected to arrive on at 10pm on May 1st.

Will there be a season 7?

The fate of Friday Night Dinner is unconfirmed.

Thanks to comments from actor Simon Bird, who plays Adam, and writer Robert Popper, the future of the series appears to be somewhat up in the air.

When speaking to NME prior to series 6, Simon Bird said: "We think this is probably the end of the show," before continuing “Every series it feels more like ‘OK, we’re ready to say goodbye to these characters – we’re really proud of it but we’re ready and happy to move on.’ But who knows.”

The comments were hugely worrying for fans who want more but according to the show's creator and writer, Robert Popper, who said to the Radio Times: "Simon said it feels like it could be the last one. Well, I’ve no plans to end it now."

Who knows what's next for Friday Night Dinner but one thing that is certain is that viewing figures for the hit comedy have almost doubled since series 5, with around four million fans tuning in each week.

As a result, Channel 4 could well feel inclined to order up a seventh season of Friday Night Dinner but we'll have to wait and see.

Until then, Friday Night Dinner's series 6 finale is expected to arrive at 10pm on May 1st while every previous episode from series 1-6 is available to stream on All 4.