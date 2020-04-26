Former Ibrox star says Celtic ‘deserve’ title, mentions Liverpool

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Former Rangers star Ronald de Boer has suggested to The Scottish Sun that Celtic should be crowned winners of the league if the season cannot be finished.

De Boer, who played for Rangers from 2000 until 2004, has pointed out that Celtic are well clear of Steven Gerrard’s side at the moment, and has also referred to Liverpool’s position in the Premier League table.

Neil Lennon’s side are 13 points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

However, the Gers have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm derbies left to be played this season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

With the Scottish Premiership suspended at the moment and the leagues below already called due to the global health crisis, it remains to be seen if and when the season resumes.

De Boer told The Scottish Sun: “I’d love to see Rangers win the league again after all this time but you have to be objective. Celtic are well clear at the moment and like Liverpool in England, they deserve to win it.

“If you have to nominate a winner then you have to say Liverpool, and the same counts for Celtic. If the season is not completed then you can only be winners, not champions.”

Will the season resume?

While it is too early to say that the Scottish Premiership should be called now and a league reconstruction should start, that has to be a serious option for the football authorities to consider.

Celtic have won the league title in Scotland for the past eight seasons.