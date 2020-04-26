Former Ibrox player says more allegiance towards Celtic than Rangers

Joey Barton failed to make an impact at Ibrox club Glasgow Rangers.

Joey Barton has said on the Football CFB podcast that he has more allegiance towards Celtic than towards Rangers despite playing for the Ibrox club.

Barton, now in charge of Fleetwood Town in England, was on the books of Rangers from May 2016 until November 2016.

The former Queens Park Rangers and Burnley midfielder struggled to make an impact at Rangers after much hype and expectation.

The 37-year-old Englishman has said that he has more allegiance towards Celtic than Rangers and has explained why.

Barton said on the Football CFB podcast: "Being an Englishman, it is Celtic or Rangers. Me being from Liverpool and a huge Irish community, we were put in Celtic kits. If there was any allegiance, I would lean more towards Celtic."

Meanwhile, former Rangers striker Kris Boyd has criticised Barton for his comments about his spell at Ibrox.

On the Football CFB podcast, Barton criticised Rangers right-back James Tavernier and his then Gers manager Mark Warburton.

Boyd wrote in The Scottish Sun: “Joey Barton can say what he wants. He can slag Rangers, the players he played with and against — and he can take pot shots at Scottish football all day long.

“It won’t change a thing. As much as he would like to, Barton can’t rewrite history. He failed miserably up here — and he knows it.”

One player who does seem to have a future at Rangers is Ianis Hagi, who is on loan from Genk at the moment.

The 21-year-old, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a forward, has said that he is happy at Rangers, but the Romania international has added that he is not thinking too far ahead.

Hagi told The Daily Mail: “So the only thing I can say right now is that I'm really happy with Rangers. I'm really happy with what happened in two months in Scotland.

"I can't say anything about the future right now. The only thing I'm thinking about is being 100 per cent fit and ready if the season starts again. This is my only focus. My mindset is to get fit and to work on some weaknesses I have.

“I have my agents, AC Talent, who work very hard for me. I have faith and trust in them. So my future is in good hands because of my agents.”