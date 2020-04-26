Ex-Newcastle ace urges Magpies to splash cash on 27-goal striker after Liverpool's decision

Liverpool are reportedly not planning to activate Timo Werner's release clause.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner of late, but he may not be heading to Anfield when the transfer window opens.

The 24-year-old has been the main name linked with a big move to Anfield this summer, with Jurgen Klopp heavily linked with a move to sign his compatriot.

After 27 goals and 12 assists this season, it's not hard to see why Liverpool would be keen to bring Werner in, offering a new threat in Klopp's front line this summer.

However, Sky Sports claim that whilst Werner wants a move to Anfield, Liverpool currently don't plan to activate Werner's £52million release clause before it expires on June 15th.

That may be because Liverpool think they can negotiate a lower price for Werner in light of the global pandemic, or maybe Liverpool just don't want to spend big right now.

Yet this decision may just give another club the initiative to step forward and pay the £52million – and Warren Barton wants to see Newcastle United do it.

Newcastle are set to be taken over in a £300million deal involving the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund, Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers, which means they should have huge money to spend going forward.

That means they should have the funds to launch a move for a striker like Werner, though selling him on the project may be a little more difficult with no European football as things stand.

Still, ex-Newcastle ace Warren Barton has reacted to the news of Liverpool's decision by urging Newcastle to go and sign him, in what would be a real marquee start to the new era.