Everton reportedly want 27-goal striker who adores Liverpool boss Klopp

Everton have been linked with Ciro Immobile.

Reported Everton target Ciro Immobile has told fans on Instagram how Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is the complete coach.

The Lazio striker has been in phenomenal form this season.

He has netted 27 goals in Serie A and was on course for a league record prior to the Covid-19 suspension.

According to 90Min, Immobile’s form has attracted interest from Everton as well as Lazio’s Serie A rivals Napoli ahead of the summer.

Immobile has rediscovered his top form after a turbulent spell in Germany. At Dortmund, he played under current Liverpool boss Klopp, who the striker calls the complete coach.

“Klopp is a great expert in football and I always said that I’d have liked to work with him when I was in my best form. He is a complete coach, he has everything,” Immobile said, quoted by Football-Italia.

“Having said that, he really reminds me of Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi, as they are very similar in their motivational skills, albeit in slightly different ways.”

Klopp has proven he is among the world’s best, guiding Liverpool to the Champions League title last season while running away with the Premier League this term.

If Everton want to close the gap on the Reds, then they must give fellow Champions League winning boss Carlo Ancelotti the tools to succeed.

The Toffees scored just 37 goals in 29 Premier League games prior to the suspension. Ancelotti’s side need more firepower up top.

Immobile, 30, betters Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo over the past 18 months. He is in the form of his life, and he certainly wouldn’t come cheap.